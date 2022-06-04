Pitt County board to mull space needs for governmental offices

Pitt County government needs more office space so the Board of Commissioners is set to hear a report on how that can be achieved during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.

The board also will consider a contract to renovate a new space to house the Register of Deeds office.

Staff is recommending the commissioners award a contract of up to $125,635 to Tideland Construction to renovate the former Ag Carolina building at 100 E. First St. for the Register of Deeds staff and the county’s vital records.

The commissioners purchased the 8,000-square-foot building in December for $1.25 million. The board was told at the time renovations would be needed.

Tideland submitted a bid of $114,237. With a 10 percent contingency, the amount reaches $125,635.

JKF Architecture designed the renovations. The local firm also was contracted to study and analyze the facilities the county owns in downtown Greenville.

The analysis started with renovations needed at the Pitt County Courthouse and suggestions for using the soon-to-be vacant Register of Deeds office located in the historic section of the building.

The sheriff’s office also will be vacated in the next several years because the county plans is building a new facility at adjacent to the Pitt County Detention Center that will incorporate most of the sheriff’s operations in one facility.

Among the report’s suggestions is using the Register of Deeds space for interdepartmental storage or a new small claims court space.

Once the sheriff’s office moves out of the courthouse, that space could be redesigned so the offices of the Superior and District courts could have more space.

Beyond the courthouse, the report shows that the current public defenders’ office also needs expansion.

The report also recommends renovating and expanding the footprint of the current tax assessor’s building.

It also proposes a long-term vision of building a five- to seven-story building in the county-owned parking lot at Washington and First streets to house the county manager’s office and a number of other county departments currently located at the 1717 W. Fifth St. complex.

The proposed facility suggested that a two-story garage be part of the structure to provide visitor and employee parking.

Also on Monday’s agenda:

The commissioners will consider approving a memorandum of agreement with the state Division of Emergency Management allowing it to administer the county’s Hurricane Florence Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded Pitt County slightly more than $2.5 million to purchase and demolish 16 homes located in Ayden, Greenville, Grifton and Winterville that were damaged in the 2018 hurricane.

A recommendation that the county commit $100,000 to Greenville Utilities Commission’s plan to expand its wastewater services to an area near the Pitt-Greenville Airport.

According to materials in the board of commissioners’ agenda, GUC is also seeking money from the state and local partners, including the Greenville ENC Alliance. The materials state the service expansion will allow for new business development.