DWI Roundup: Washington man stopped by SHP for speeding arrested with DWI

A Washington man who was stopped for speeding also faces charges for driving while impaired.

Court documents state that Eugene Alexander Kidd, 66, of 405 Clayton Circle was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 5:51 p.m. on May 30 on Clarks Neck Road where he was traveling 73 in a 55 mph zone.

Reports say Kidd had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet, urinated on himself and admitted to drinking alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.12. Kidd was convicted of DWI in 1990.

Kidd was arrested and charged with driving while impaired. He was among six documented arrests in Pitt County between May 23 and June 1. Court documents contain the following details and allegations of the other arrests:

Holton Lloyd Clifton, 23, of 2272 Oakley Road, Stokes, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:04 p.m. on May 29 on Oakley Road near N.C. 903. A court document states Clifton had a strong odor of alcohol, glassy eyes, and passengers under the age of 18 in the vehicle with him. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.Brande Jamaal Collins, 29, of 202 Tall Pines Road, Ladson, S.C., was stopped by the State Highway Patrol on U.S. 13 at 2:23 a.m. on May 29. A court document states the defendant had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red glassy eyes and refused a blood alcohol test.Laquan Demetrius Greene, 29, of 424 Black Moore Run, Ayden, was stopped by Ayden police at 2 a.m. on May 28 while traveling on Thad Little Road. A court document states the defendant had red glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol content was 0.16. Greene was convicted of DWI in April 2016.Richard Michael Kennan, 26, of 3939 Glenwood, Raleigh, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:06 p.m. on May 26 on SR1467 near the intersection of U.S. 13. Court documents state the defendant had red glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.10Ashleigh Diana Smith, 28, of 5541 Home Valley Drive, Raleigh, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:48 p.m. on May 28 on U.S. 264 in Farmville, near the intersection of Lewis Store Road. A court document said the defendant had a strong odor of alcohol and red glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol content was 0.11.