Pitt County Wildcats to compete for USA Special Olympics gold

A group of eight Pitt County men have a shot at basketball gold during the Special Olympics USA Games next week.

The Pitt County Wildcats, North Carolina’s five-on-five basketball representative for the 2022 USA Special Olympics, departed Greenville Friday afternoon with the sounds of support ringing in their ears as they head to Orlando for a chance at glory.

In 2019, the team took state gold in Charlotte and earned a spot in the national games. With the games returning from hiatus, the squad has its eyes on another medal.

“I’m happy to go into the NBA bubble and play where LeBron James won a championship,” said Dearius Bynum, a member of the team who has been playing basketball since 2014. “I want to go down there and try to win a championship myself.”

The athletes did not stay idle during the two-year pause between the last games and this one. Brent Harpe, who serves as Special Olympics Coordinator for Pitt County as well as coach of the Wildcats, said that the team has been putting in practice twice a week for the past four months.

“(I value) how much it means to our athletes and the relationships that are built through Special Olympics,” Harpe said. “We’ve had about 40 practices. ... They’ve really put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it and we’re hoping to go down and win the gold.”

In a three-month span of January to April, the team raised $25,000 on their way to nationals, Harpe said. Chasity McCurdy, former coordinator of Special Olympics in the county, said that community support has been essential in the team’s opportunities for success. Special Olympics programs are free to participants, making volunteerism and grassroots funding essential.

“We are being inclusive with all of our services,” McCurdy said. “Community support has definitely been heavy ... with sponsors, donations and a lot of help along the way to get us here. Fundraising, things like that. We definitely want to thank the Greenville and Pitt County community for all the assistance.”

The team was greeted by family and supporters as they departed for Friday night’s Special Olympics of North Carolina opening ceremony at Reynolds Coliseum on N.C. State University’s campus in Raleigh. The team will then depart for Orlando via a private jet chartered by the Special Olympics.

“It’s exciting for these guys and we want them to bring that trophy back to Greenville,” said Bynum’s mother, Barbara Bynum. “My son always wanted to play basketball in high school and never got a chance to, but God opened up that door and he’s playing now.

“Going to Florida, meeting people, it’s just good for them.”

The team will compete at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex. ESPN2 will broadcast nightly recaps from the Games June 7-8 and ABC on Sunday, June 12, will release a two-hour “best of” program from the competition, according to a news release from ESPN.