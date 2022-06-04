Greenville mayor, council members take oath of office on Monday

New and returning members of Greenville’s City Council are to be sworn into office on Monday during a 6 p.m. installation ceremony in the council chambers at city hall, 200 W. Fifth St.

Mayor P.J. Connelly, who is returning for a third term, will be joined by returning council members Monica Daniels of District 1; Rose Glover, who represents District 2 and is the longest-serving member of the council; and Rick Smiley, who represents District 4.

Marion Blackburn also is returning as the District 3 representative, a seat she previously held from 2009-15.

Attorney Les Robinson is the lone new council member, representing District 5.

Returning Councilman Will Bell, who represented District 3 since 2015, won the council’s At-large seat in the May 17 election. He will miss Monday’s meeting, so he is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday.

Pitt County District Court Judge Daniel H. Entzminger will administer the oath of office to each council member.

After the oaths are administered, the council will elect the mayor pro tem and the mayor will provide an opening address.

“We are going to continue to do the good work that has been done over the last several terms,” Connelly said. “I think the citizens of Greenville are happy with the direction of the city. They are glad to see some of the progress that has been made, the growth we’ve seen, some of the investments in infrastructure and the improvements we’ve seen in new parks and recreational opportunities.”

The council needs to focus on improved pedestrian safety through the addition of sidewalks, bicycle trails and safer crosswalks. The council also should continue focusing on street maintenance and working with the state transportation department to ensure the widening of Allen Road, Evans Street/Old Tar Road and Fire Tower/Portertown roads are carried out, he said.

Monday’s event will be a family affair. The mayor’s daughters, Mary Kate and Caroline Connelly, and Daniels’ grandchildren, Jaylon Roberson, Jayceon Jones and J’uan Bradley are scheduled to lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

No other council action is scheduled on Monday.

The council will meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday. The council’s agenda includes consideration of a contract for services with the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge and public hearings on three annexation requests, four rezoning requests and an economic development grant.