Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of 5 Kilos of Fentanyl

Authorities arrested an Arizona woman and seized 5 kilograms of fentanyl after a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 264 and the N.C. 11 Bypass, the Greenville Police Department reported on Friday.

Officers stopped Francisca Maria Pastrano, 35, of Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, a news release said. Further investigation revealed that Pastrano was involved in trafficking fentanyl from Mexico into Greenville, the release said.

She was charged with multiple counts of level III trafficking in fentanyl and heroin. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $7 million bond.

The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, Greenville Police Department Gang Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration-Raleigh Resident Office.

Animal cruelty

Police arrested a Greenville man and charged him with animal cruelty after four dogs were found without access to food at his residence.

Animal Protective Services responded to 414 Arbor St. Thursday after a concerned citizen requested an animal welfare wellness check. Officers found the dogs without food, water or shelter.

Several of the dogs were attached to heavy chains, the department said, requiring them to be freed with bolt cutters. Two of the animals were in direct sunlight.

The property’s resident, Christopher Columbus Jones, 48, faces four counts of cruelty to animals and four additional counts of failure to vaccinate.

He was released on a $2,000 secured bond.

The animals were immediately surrendered to animal services.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break ins, thefts

3500 block East 10th Street, 8 p.m. May 15- 9 p.m. May 22: rifle valued at $600 stolen from residence; case active.100 block Lord Ashley Drive, 10 a.m. May 27- 6:41 p.m. June 2: vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $200 stolen; case active.1826 E. Arlington Blvd., 11:48- 2:01 p.m. June 2: wallet containing $350 cash, financial and identity documents, stolen from Walmart Fuel Station; case active.100 block Stratford Road, 3- 7 p.m. June 2: break in at residence. Electronics valued at $1,795, $200 cash stolen; case active.703 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 8:28- 8:45 p.m. June 2: cleaning supplies valued at $478.25 stolen from Publix. Items recovered; case closed by arrest.

Assaults

2100 block Charity Lane, 11:45 p.m. June 1- 1:30 a.m. June 2: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.1200 block Park West Drive, 8:51 p.m. June 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break ins, thefts

800 block Briley Road, Greenville, noon May 26-5:37 p.m. June 2: dirt bike valued at $1,739 stolen from residence; case active.

Assaults

900 block Galloway Road, Grimesland, 5:30- 5:47 p.m. June 2: man assaulted, threatened with gun by child at residence; case active.