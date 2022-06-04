ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Reflector

Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of 5 Kilos of Fentanyl

By The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZm15_0g0GiTnR00

Authorities arrested an Arizona woman and seized 5 kilograms of fentanyl after a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 264 and the N.C. 11 Bypass, the Greenville Police Department reported on Friday.

Officers stopped Francisca Maria Pastrano, 35, of Glendale, Arizona, on Tuesday, a news release said. Further investigation revealed that Pastrano was involved in trafficking fentanyl from Mexico into Greenville, the release said.

She was charged with multiple counts of level III trafficking in fentanyl and heroin. She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $7 million bond.

The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force, Greenville Police Department Gang Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration-Raleigh Resident Office.

Animal cruelty

Police arrested a Greenville man and charged him with animal cruelty after four dogs were found without access to food at his residence.

Animal Protective Services responded to 414 Arbor St. Thursday after a concerned citizen requested an animal welfare wellness check. Officers found the dogs without food, water or shelter.

Several of the dogs were attached to heavy chains, the department said, requiring them to be freed with bolt cutters. Two of the animals were in direct sunlight.

The property’s resident, Christopher Columbus Jones, 48, faces four counts of cruelty to animals and four additional counts of failure to vaccinate.

He was released on a $2,000 secured bond.

The animals were immediately surrendered to animal services.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break ins, thefts

3500 block East 10th Street, 8 p.m. May 15- 9 p.m. May 22: rifle valued at $600 stolen from residence; case active.100 block Lord Ashley Drive, 10 a.m. May 27- 6:41 p.m. June 2: vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $200 stolen; case active.1826 E. Arlington Blvd., 11:48- 2:01 p.m. June 2: wallet containing $350 cash, financial and identity documents, stolen from Walmart Fuel Station; case active.100 block Stratford Road, 3- 7 p.m. June 2: break in at residence. Electronics valued at $1,795, $200 cash stolen; case active.703 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 8:28- 8:45 p.m. June 2: cleaning supplies valued at $478.25 stolen from Publix. Items recovered; case closed by arrest.

Assaults

2100 block Charity Lane, 11:45 p.m. June 1- 1:30 a.m. June 2: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.1200 block Park West Drive, 8:51 p.m. June 2: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break ins, thefts

800 block Briley Road, Greenville, noon May 26-5:37 p.m. June 2: dirt bike valued at $1,739 stolen from residence; case active.

Assaults

900 block Galloway Road, Grimesland, 5:30- 5:47 p.m. June 2: man assaulted, threatened with gun by child at residence; case active.

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

Do You Know Me? Man wanted for breaking-into cars near hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police need help finding a man they say broke into several cars at businesses near the hospital. Investigators say the incidents occurred on two different dates, May 24 and June 4, at business parking lots near ECU Health Medical Center. The suspect breaks the vehicle’s...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pamlico Man sentenced for drug conspiracy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is sentenced to 12 years for drug conspiracy. Lionel Hatch, Jr., of Pamlico County, pled guilty to drug conspiracy and distribution charges and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. According to court documents and other information presented in court, Hatch,37, was...
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Heroin#Fentanyl#Animal Cruelty#Christopher Columbus#Law Enforcement
WNCT

Suspect charged in murder of Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C (WNCT) — One person is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount, according to police. The shooting took place Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Officers said they responded to a shots fired report near the 1200 block of Westside Drive. On arrival, they found Maurice Lyons, 33, on the ground with a gunshot […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Clinton man charged in inmate attack

An inmate in the Wayne County Detention Center is facing attempted murder charges after an attack on officers inside the jail May 31. “Detention Sgt. Joshua Leggett was violently attacked by an inmate housed within the main detention facility,” Sheriff Larry Pierce said in a recent release. “Sgt. Leggett was attempting to perform his duties dealing with a non-compliant inmate. Sgt. Leggett used de-escalation tactics that were unsuccessful and was preparing to transport the inmate to a holding cell when the inmate suddenly and without warning attacked Sgt. Leggett.”
WITN

Goldsboro hospital accidental shooting suspect turns self into police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man who police said accidentally shot his sister at a Goldsboro hospital this past weekend has turned himself into police. Goldsboro police said that Allen Carmichael, 40, of Goldsboro, was charged with felony carrying a concealed weapon. Investigators said that Carmichael accidentally shot his sister,...
GOLDSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

Video Captures A North Carolina Trooper Praying With Someone During Traffic Stop

A North Carolina State Trooper “caught on camera” praying during a traffic stop. But this wasn’t just any traffic stop or just any Trooper. Dr. Ashlye V Wilkerson of Columbia was traveling back from Durham where her father had been receiving treatments for stage four colon cancer. They were in the car having one of their jam session when a blue light and a siren appears in the rear view mirror.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

One killed in crash on US-64 in Nash County

Spring Hope, N.C. — One person was killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 64 eastbound in Nash County. The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. near Tant Road in Spring Hope. WRAL News also saw one person being taken to a helicopter. The road was expected to...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man pleads guilty to 2020 Onslow County murder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man has admitted to killing another man two years ago during a robbery outside of Jacksonville. Deon Townsell pleaded guilty this afternoon to second-degree murder. Townsell was 20-years-old when he was arrested by Onslow County deputies for the May 27, 2020 shooting death of Nicholas...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro PD says shooting at Wayne UNC Healthcare was an accident

GOLDSBORO, N.C (WNCT) — Goldsboro police say the incident that happened Sunday night where a suspected active shooting situation was happening was actually an accidental gun discharge. Sunday night, the Goldsboro Police Department responded to Wayne UNC Healthcare in reference to a shooting that occurred on the premises.A female victim, identified as Sade Jones of […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Police investigate shooting at Raleigh Days Inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a Days Inn Motel. Around noon, officers responded to the Days Inn Motel at 3901 South Wilmington St. Officials say an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital for...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Trooper fired then reinstated after Raleigh man's beating dies at 41

A state trooper exonerated for her role in an infamous beating of a man in Raleigh died last month after a surgical procedure, her lawyer told WRAL News. Tabithia Davis was fired by the Highway Patrol in June 2018 and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, willfully failing to discharge duties, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
RALEIGH, NC
WAVY News 10

2 teens shot, 1 killed on Herrington Road in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two 17-year-olds were shot and one was killed on Sunday night in Elizabeth City. It happened on Herrington Road near the intersection of Edge Street. Police tell 10 On Your Side the investigation is active, and they have not yet named any suspects, or...
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 injured, 1 in ‘critical condition’ in NC shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An aggravated assault has left two people injured and one in “critical condition,” according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 12:48 a.m. on Sunday morning, police came to a local hospital after getting reports about two gunshot victims checking in. The victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
355
Followers
638
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy