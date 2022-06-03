ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Louisiana Barn is Giving Penguin Lovers the Best Day Ever

By Krystal Montez
 4 days ago
It wasn't long ago that many of us lost our ever-loving minds after finding out that we were able to swim with otters in Louisiana. When you step into Barn Hill Preserve you basically become Snow White. Barn Hill Preserve is located on 12 acres in Ethel Louisiana. Not...

thelouisianaweekend.com

Cajun Country Jam is This Saturday

Livingston Parish — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Cajun Country Jam festival includes food, music and a car show. Grab your lawn chairs and head over to Pards North Park on 30372 Eden Church Road in Denham Springs. This is a FREE event that features live music from Tracy Byrd, Wayne Toups, Thomas Cain, Parish County Line, Chase Tyler Band and more. The car show is by Southern Muscle - American Car & Truck Club. There will be more than 20 food trucks including Espresso Geaux, Aspen Shaved Ice, Off The Hook, Mister Taco, Cayenne Seafood, Mr. Milkshake, Fab’s Southern Kitchen and more. The event begins at 11am. The music starts at noon all will last all day. Tracy Byrd will take the stage at 9pm. This is a rain or shine event.
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Who Is Named ‘Queen of Louisiana Seafood’?

This is one cooking crown that is coveted across the Gulf Coast Region. Louisiana has named the winner of the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cookoff. The winner is Chef Amanda Cusey from Lake Charles. Chefs from New Orleans and Baton Rouge take home first and second runner up spots in this culinary competition.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

5 of Louisiana’s Oldest Restaurants Make Their Home in Shreveport

Obviously, in Louisiana, we love food. After all, we have some of the best culinary delights in the world! OnlyinYourState.com recently came out with a list of the top 11 oldest restaurants in Louisiana and after going through their list, we found a few eateries they missed. Thanks to our diligent research, we know that five of the oldest (and best) restaurants in Louisiana call Shreveport home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – While statistics indicate that Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, and Little Caesars are America’s most popular choices for pizza, one chain that retains a cult following in Baton Rouge made a grand return to the capital area Monday, June 6. Mr. Gatti’s pizza,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

The Baton Rouge Zoo shows their appreciation for guest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Get otter here! The Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting a Guest Appreciation weekend. As a thank you to the community for their support, Zoo visitors of all ages can enjoy a “Buy One, Get One” pricing on admissions. Beginning June 4 at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Love a good discount? Target says it’s slashing prices on big ticket items

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some polls indicate that Rouses Market reigns supreme as Louisiana’s most frequented grocery store. But any locals who’ve spent a hefty portion of their weekend navigating crowds at one of Baton Rouge’s Super Target locations knows just how popular the big box department store is in the capital area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

New Orleans ‘Takeover’ By Baton Rouge Car Clubs, Street Racing Groups Outrages Residents, Officials

A so-called “takeover” of New Orleans streets by several Baton Rouge car clubs and street racing groups has resulted in outrage from both New Orleans officials and residents after several social media videos showing street racers backing up traffic, blocking police vehicles, and then jumping on them when police attempted to get through went viral on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Daily South

The Real-Life Filming Locations from Where the Crawdads Sing

We're getting closer to the premiere of Where the Crawdads Sing, and the buzz around Reese Witherspoon's movie adaptation grows louder every day. Like Delia Owens' best-selling book, the movie is also told via two storylines set in different time periods. The first follows a misunderstood young girl named Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) as she comes of age in the marshes of coastal North Carolina. The second takes place in the same marsh several years later, after her unlikely romance with the town's "golden boy" Tate (Harris Dickinson) ends with her going on trial for his murder.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Nationwide Report

48-year-old Shane King dead after a motorcycle crash on LA 42 in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)

48-year-old Shane King dead after a motorcycle crash on LA 42 in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 48-year-old Shane King, of Gonzales, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured his passenger on Saturday in Ascension Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on LA 42 at LA 431 in Ascension Parish just after 3:00 a.m. [...]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Capital City Car Show returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Fast-inated by cars? Well enjoy the Capital City Car Show that returns this Saturday, June 4. Come out and look at some of Louisiana’s hottest cars and trucks as they display their vibrant paint jobs, vintage vehicles, and sweet upgrades. Gates open at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
US News and World Report

Judge: No New City in E Baton Rouge, but Request Not Racial

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana judge has turned down a plan to create a new city in East Baton Rouge Parish, but says the boundaries were not drawn to exclude Black people. Retired 22nd Judicial District Judge Martin Coady rejected plans last week for the proposed City...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge home along Amite River destroyed in overnight fire

BATON ROUGE - A home burned down along the Amite River near the Ascension-East Baton Rouge late Sunday night. The St. George Fire Department said crews arrived at the blaze on Kendalwood Drive shortly after midnight. There, they found the home had been "fully taken" by flames. Photos shared by...
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is Shreveport Ready for EV’s?

The Wall Street Journal recently published an article by contributor Rachel Wolfe about a trip she and a friend took from Chicago to New Orleans and back again in a rented electric vehicle. In the article she said she spent more time charging the vehicle than sleeping. Think about that.... They took a four day trip that took more time out of their trip charging their rented electric vehicle, than they spent sleeping.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

