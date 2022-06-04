Animals for adoption

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

By Kim Grizzard
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

Animal Services

The Pitt County Animal Services Pet of the Week is Ginger, a large, adult female hound mix.

The animal shelter, located at 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.

Humane Society

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina Pet of the Week is Willa, a large, young female Great Pyrenees mix.

Located at 3520 Tupper Drive, the Humane Society is open by appointment. Hours are from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an application.

Pitt Friends

Pitt Friends Pet of the Week is Quint, a large, adult male boxer mix.

Animals are spayed or neutered and microchipped, have updated shots and are on heartworm and flea prevention medications.

Visit www.pittfriends.com for more info.

Saving Graces 4 Felines

The Saving Graces 4 Felines Pick of the Litter is Lucy, a female Maine Coon-brown tabby mix.

SG4F cats are vaccinated, tested for cat leukemia and FIV, treated for fleas, dewormed, and are spayed or neutered. Visit savinggraces4felines.com for more info.

Cats: female, calico tabby; male, black and white; male, Ragdoll mix; male, white tabby; female, brown tabby Maine Coon mix.

Kittens: female, brown tabby; male, brown tabby; female, gray and white; female, tortoiseshell; female, calico; male, orange tabby.

#Cat#Leukemia#Maine Coon#Animal Shelter#The Humane Society#Hsecarolina Org
POLITICS
