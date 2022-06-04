ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Pet news

By Kim Grizzard
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

Lost and found pets

LOST: “Chester,” orange male cat, slender, 3 years old, Charles Street and Greenville Boulevard, Forest Hills Drive, 252-412-0935 or 919-223-7080, email Jacobsarvey@gmail.com

FOUND: dog, male, white and brown, red mark on nose, brown fur along left side of face and black spots of fur on neck, Stokestown Saint John and Gum Swamp roads, 949-545-4868, email: Matthew202@OP-Tec.Com; black kitten, slender, short tail, green eyes, Royal Drive, Wintervillle,252-902-6463, email: hillmclaw@gmail.com; female pit bull, large, black and brown, brown eyes, folded ears, small white patch on chest, Qakley and Mason School roads, Stokes, 252-327-6274, email:jenwhich@yahoo.com. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)

‘Rover Nights’

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.

To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from an HSEC staff member before scheduling a time for pickup.

Spay Today

Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for cat appointments. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.

Pet Food Pantry

The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.

Dog Wash

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will resume its Fluff and Puff Dog Wash fundraising series from 2-4:30 p.m. June 12 at Congregation Bayt Shalom, 4351 E. 10th St. Cost is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large breeds. Nail clipping is available for $10. Participating dogs must have a copy of a current rabies certificate; a rabies tag is not sufficient. Visit hsecarolina.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Pets & Animals
Greenville, NC
Lifestyle
City
Greenville, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cat#Toys#Matthew202 Op Tec#Mason School#The Humane Society#Hsec
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
355
Followers
638
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy