Lost and found pets

LOST: “Chester,” orange male cat, slender, 3 years old, Charles Street and Greenville Boulevard, Forest Hills Drive, 252-412-0935 or 919-223-7080, email Jacobsarvey@gmail.com

FOUND: dog, male, white and brown, red mark on nose, brown fur along left side of face and black spots of fur on neck, Stokestown Saint John and Gum Swamp roads, 949-545-4868, email: Matthew202@OP-Tec.Com; black kitten, slender, short tail, green eyes, Royal Drive, Wintervillle,252-902-6463, email: hillmclaw@gmail.com; female pit bull, large, black and brown, brown eyes, folded ears, small white patch on chest, Qakley and Mason School roads, Stokes, 252-327-6274, email:jenwhich@yahoo.com. (All reclaims must provide proof of ownership.)

‘Rover Nights’

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is scheduling “Rover Nights,” a chance for people to host a dog for a sleepover. This project is designed to give dogs a respite from the shelter environment and to increase awareness of and exposure for dogs in the Humane Society’s care. Crates, food, toys and treats are provided.

To volunteer, contact hsecvolunteer@gmail.com at least 24 hours in advance. Applicants will receive a confirmation from an HSEC staff member before scheduling a time for pickup.

Spay Today

Spay Today, 4550B County Home Road, offers low-cost spay and neuter services to prevent pet overpopulation. Hours of operation are 7:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Email spaytoday1@gmail.com to make an appointment for a dog or spaytoday6@gmail.com for cat appointments. Call 321-8839 or visit spaytoday.net.

Pet Food Pantry

The Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina, 408 W. Arlington Blvd., is a charitable pet food resource that provides free pet food and supplies to qualifying low-income households. The organization also assists owners with spaying and neutering services as well as rabies vaccinations. To donate or to host a pet food drive, visit petfoodpantryenc.org or call 689-6122.

Dog Wash

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will resume its Fluff and Puff Dog Wash fundraising series from 2-4:30 p.m. June 12 at Congregation Bayt Shalom, 4351 E. 10th St. Cost is $10 for small dogs and $15 for large breeds. Nail clipping is available for $10. Participating dogs must have a copy of a current rabies certificate; a rabies tag is not sufficient. Visit hsecarolina.org.