Peoria, IL

‘Jaws of Life’ used to free driver in Friday night three-vehicle crash

By Deanna Cantu
hoiabc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Just before midnight Friday, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Sterling and War Memorial Dr. to a three-vehicle crash....

www.hoiabc.com

hoiabc.com

Arson in Peoria: Estimated $40K in damages after crews battle morning house fire

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Arson is deemed to be the cause of a Wednesday morning fire on the 1000 block of W. Bonny Doon Ln. in Peoria. According to a press release from Peoria Battalion Chief Tom Sander, emergency crews responded to the scene around 2:44 a.m. to a mobile home fire that neighbors said were vacant.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Peoria man killed in accident at Caterpillar foundry

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria man was killed in a recent industrial accident at the Mapleton Caterpillar foundry. According to investigators, 39-year-old Steven Dierkes accidentally fell into a crucible when he was working near it. He was instantly killed. The Peoria County coroner's office, along with the Peoria County...
PEORIA, IL
Laclede Record

Four-car crash ends in injury

A Brimfield, Ill. man was injured in a four vehicle wreck at 10:24 a.m. Monday on Interstate 44 at the 125.6 mile marker. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Mohamed A. Hamdan, 40, of Chattanooga, Tenn., the driver of an eastbound 2016 Volvo Conventional Tractor Trailer was traveling too fast for conditions and struck the rear of an eastbound 2014 Honda Ridgeline driven by Hunter C. Reed, 22, of Brimfield, Ill., causing the vehicle to strike the rear of an eastbound 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Johnaton K. Hillmer, 25, of Kirbyville. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
BRIMFIELD, IL
starvedrock.media

Young Earlville Girl Dies After Being Involved In Crash

A second person from Earlville has died from injuries sustained in a wreck southwest of Bloomington. The Peoria County Coroner's Office says 8-year-old Mia Ross was pronounced dead Tuesday at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was unresponsive and not breathing after being thrown from a vehicle involved in a crash Friday on Interstate 55.
EARLVILLE, IL
1470 WMBD

Girl dies days after five-vehicle crash

PEORIA, Ill. – A young girl has died following a weekend crash on Interstate 55 McLean County. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Mia Ross, 8, of Earlville was pronounced brain dead Tuesday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. Ross was a passenger in one of five vehicles...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Dashcam video shows attack on ISP trooper during McLean County traffic stop

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - New dashcam video shows an Illinois State Police trooper trying to help the driver of a traffic stop near Chenoa, before being attacked. The 11-minute video, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, shows state trooper Matthew Niehaus conducting a traffic stop on Randy Turner for speeding, allegedly at 109 miles per hour in a 70 mile-per-hour zone.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Motorcycle crash takes life of Streator man

OGLESBY – A Streator man has died after a motorcycle crash in Oglesby on Sunday. The Oglesby Police Department say that in the early morning hours a motorcycle being operated by 51-year-old Eric A. Davis crashed at the intersection of Glen Ave. and Walnut Street. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The incident remains under investigation by the Oglesby Police Department and the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
STREATOR, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 1 person seriously injured after multi-car crash in Bloomington

UPDATE (8:35 p.m.) - Bloomington Police said they have reopened the intersection of East Empire and Hershey Road, site of Monday afternoon’s four-car collision. BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Three people were hurt, one seriously, after a four-car crash at a busy Bloomington intersection. A police lieutenant said...
KWQC

Police: 2 injured in crash on I-80 in Henry County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a crash closed westbound Interstate 80 in Henry County Sunday. Illinois State Police responded to the 32 mile marker of I-80 about 6:18 p.m., according to a media release. Police said a 2017 White Freightliner Truck Tractor, driven by 48-year-old Eric...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Arrest made after shots fired incident in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man is in the Peoria County jail in connection with a shots fired incident in early June. According to Police, two vehicles and an apartment building were hit by gunfire in the 600 block of Northeast Adams just before 9:00 PM on Thursday, June 2nd.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alexis woman facing numerous traffic citations over early Sunday crash

Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on its side. No occupants were present in either vehicle, and a witness told police a female subject was seen walking from the scene talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who initially said she was not involved in the crash. After further questioning, the female admitted she was a passenger in the vehicle and she and the female driver had been drinking. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelbie Lair of Alexis. Inside the wrecked SUV, officers found Lair’s driver’s license, phone, and purse. Later on Sunday, Lair reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Lair told police she and some friends were out drinking the night before and she remembered nothing. She did not remember driving, crashing, or walking away from the crash. Lair received citations for Failure to Reduce Speed, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Notify Accident, and No Insurance.
ALEXIS, IL
hoiabc.com

Man faces gun and drug charges after Wednesday morning police raid in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police said they’ve arrested a man after seizing guns and marijuana from a home early Wednesday morning. Police said they obtained a warrant to search the residence in the 1800 block of North Gale Avenue. The department’s special response team seized three illegal handguns, ammunition, 706 grams - or about 1 1/2 pounds - of marijuana and drug packaging equipment, according to a news release.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Motorcyclist Dies After Weekend Crash

A crash on the east end of downtown Oglesby ended up taking a life. Fifty-one-year-old Eric A. Davis of Streator was pronounced dead Sunday at St. Margaret's Health in Peru. He was rushed there after crashing his motorcycle near the intersection of East Walnut Street and Glen Avenue just after 1 o'clock in the morning.
STREATOR, IL
walls102.com

McLean County crash takes life of Earlville woman

BLOOMINGTON – An Earlville woman is dead after a fatal multi-vehicle crash in McLean County on Friday. The Illinois State Police say around 4 PM they were called to I-55 southbound near Mile Marker 151 for a five vehicle crash. Two individuals were killed in the crash and three others were taken to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified one of the deceased as 65-year-old Kimberly J. Grey of Earlville. The identity of the other individual killed has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the McClean County Coroner’s Office.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Garage fire damages estimated more than $120,000

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) — More than $120,000 in damages is the result of a garage fire that happened Sunday afternoon. A little after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Peoria firefighters received a report of a large amount of smoke near West Sommer Place and North Buckeye Drive. Crews were told smoke was coming from the fire on the exterior of the garage.
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Identities of pair killed in Tonica crash announced

TONICA – Authorities have released the names of the two people who died after a single vehicle crash in Tonica on Friday night. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to Illinois Route 251 just south of Pontiac Street around 10:30 PM. They announced on Monday that 24-year-old Thomas Jacob Michael Christmann of LaSalle and 21-year-old Allyson M. Murray of Tiskilwa lost their lives in the crash.
TONICA, IL
starvedrock.media

Young Victims Identified In Tonica Crash

Two young lives were lost in a weekend crash. The La Salle County Coroner's Office says 24-year-old Thomas "T.J" Christmann of La Salle and his passenger 21-year-old Allyson Murray of Tiskilwa were killed in the single-vehicle wreck on South First Street or Route 251 in Tonica. It happened just after 10:30 Friday night. No other details about the crash have been released by the La Salle County Sheriff's Department.
TONICA, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Driver ticketed for Scotts Law, hits Henry County deputy's car

East Moline, IL - On June 5, 2022, at approximately 6:13 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile post 32.5 in Henry County, involving an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car. The Henry County deputy was on scene of a previous crash, assisting with traffic control. The deputy’s squad car was stationary, with emergency lights activated, and unoccupied. At this time, a green Toyota Highlander, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of the deputy’s squad car. No injuries were reported.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner reminds motorcyclists to stay vigilant while riding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has some tips for car drivers and motorcyclists to avoid fatal accidents this summer. Harwood said 70% of motorcycle fatalities occur at intersections. The most deadly intersections in Peoria are at War Memorial and Knoxville, and War Memorial and University.
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Police: Man poured gas on woman, hit her with pump

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man poured gasoline on a woman and hit her in the head with a gas pump, police said. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, was arrested before noon Saturday following a domestic disturbance officers said occurred on May 6 at a BP gas station, which is located at 1250 W. South Side Drive.
DECATUR, IL

