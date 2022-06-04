Jesus source of our joy, his joy source of our strength

“These things I have spoken to you so that My joy may be in you, and that your joy may be full.” — John 15:11

“The joy of the Lord is my strength.” Clap, clap and repeat four times.

This was a little chorus that we used to sing in Sunday School when I was a child. It was fun to sing because we could clap our hands. Back them, unless it was a part of a song, clapping was a no-no.

I’m glad that we now understand that the worship of the Lord is not a long face, solemnly countenance and silently sitting in the pew.

Dolores and I have just returned from the Gaither Family Fest, a weekend of gospel concerts in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Over 15 different recording artists/groups were on the venue. There was joy, hand clapping, praising, weeping and inspiring worship. It made me realize how important it is for Christians to express joy. Joy in the Lord. Joy in our times of worship. Joy for our salvation through Jesus Christ.

Billy Sunday said, “If you have no joy, there’s a leak in your Christianity.” Chuck Swindoll said, “I cannot even imagine where I would be today were it not for that handful of friends who have given me a heart full of joy. Friends make life a lot more fun.”

The word “joy” is found over 150 times in the Bible. Include the words “joyous” and “joyful” and the number is over 200. The Greek word for “joy” in the New Testament is ‘chara’ and defined as a constant and stable emotional excitement, gladness, and delight over blessings personally received or expected for others. It is more than an emotional experience because it is rooted in God and comes directly from Him as a by-product of exercising trusting faith.

David Jeremiah said, “When our lives are filled with peace, faith, and joy, people will want to know what you have.”

No one can get joy just by asking for it. It is one of the ripest fruits of the Christian life and like all fruits, must be cultivated and grown.

Joy and happiness are not the same. Happiness comes from happenings. If you get up in the morning, the sun is shining, there are no aches or pains in your body, your dog doesn’t growl at you, and everything happens to fall in place, we find our selves happy. That happiness has come from without.

Joy comes from within. Our joy depends on Jesus. I might not be happy about what’s happening in my life, and I might even shed some tears, but on the inside I can be joyful because God loves me and He knows it is critical to our success as a Christian.

One of my favorite Old Testament books is Nehemiah. When he was rebuilding the walls of Jerusalem Nehemiah had to face a lot of opposition. He literally had people making fun of his ability to do the job. The men that helped him had to face this ridicule on a daily basis. But notice what Nehemiah said to them in Chapter 8:10, “For the joy of the Lord is our strength.”

When Jesus told His disciples that He would be leaving them and going back to the Father, it was not a good day for them. They were sad, worried and even afraid.

So what was the Great Physician’s prescription? According to John 15:11, He said, “These things I have spoken to you so that My joy may be in you, and that your joy may be made full.”

God wants His joy to remain in us at all times. That is why James 1:2-4 states, “Consider it all joy, my brethren, when you encounter various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces endurance. And let endurance have its perfect result, so that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.”

Where can you find joy? David said in Psalm 16:11, “In Your presence is fullness of joy.” The Lord Jesus has the franchise, and if you ever hope to have joy in this life you will need to surrender your life to Jesus as Lord and Savior. “In Your presence is fullness of joy.”