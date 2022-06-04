CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Tygh Valley grows into prominent ranching area

Area, located between Maupin and The Dalles, grew from an early Indian gathering site during late 1800s

Tygh Valley is located between Maupin and The Dalles. It was a popular gathering area for the Tygh sub-group of the Tenino Indians. The Tygh are now part of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. White River flows through the valley of open grassland. The site is along the route of the Barlow Cutoff on the old Oregon Trail.

The first white settlement was made by H. Staley who built a store and traded with members of the Warm Springs Indian reservation. A post office was established about 1885. Staley later sold to the VanDuyne family. Charles VanDuyne platted the village of Tygh Valley on June 13, 1892.

The small village grew to a population of about 156 by the turn of the 20th century. A local newspaper was established along with a general store, church and blacksmith shop. One of the early settlers in the valley was John Y. Todd. He established a ranch and eventually built a tool bridge across the Deschutes River that later became known as Sherar's Bridge.

White River flows from the glaciated slopes of Mt. Hood, and the glacial till gives the stream a light color. The river provides water for irrigation and the White River Falls has a significant drop in elevation that led to a power plant being constructed at the site near the turn of the 20th century. Remnants of the old power plant still exist at the site. A very picturesque state park is located at the White River Falls.

Tygh Valley was selected as the site for the Southern Wasco County Fair, and it boosted the small community into celebration mood every year, but it soon became the Wasco County Fair that would be held in The Dalles. A lumber mill was built in Tygh Valley and provided employment to many locals. The Cody Logging Company also was headquartered in Tygh Valley and was among the largest logging companies in Oregon and supplied timber to the Tygh Valley Mill and other local mills. The mill closed during the troublesome times for lumber operations in Oregon and no longer operates.

An event that drew wide attendance was the Tygh Valley All-Indian Rodeo that was held in late May every year. A rodeo arena and stands was built. It was a very popular event, but it was moved from Tygh Valley to Tygh Ridge in 1997. Today, the community of Tygh Valley is just off the main highway (U.S. 197) and is popular site for visitors touring the Barlow Cutoff or visiting White River State Park.

