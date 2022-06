Bernard (Bernie) Louis Sweet from South Duxbury, VT, entered eternal rest June 2, 2022, in his home surrounded by his wife and family. He was born on July 19, 1947, to the late Louis and Rheagene (Bunny) Campbell Sweet. Bernie was born in Burlington, VT, and grew up in Waterbury, VT. He graduated from Waterbury High School in 1965. Bernie married Marcia Lemery on September 4, 1965, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Waterbury, VT. They have been married for 56 blessed years. Bernie was a faithful man who had a deep love for the Lord, and his family.

