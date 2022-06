Nonito Donaire was never in this predicament before at any point in his illustrious career spanning three decades. Not even in his twelve previous rounds with Naoya Inoue did the former four-division champion experience a moment where he was separated from his senses in the ring. It happened near the end of the first round of their bantamweight title unification rematch, when Inoue landed a flush right hand to Donaire’s temple to floor the future Hall of Famer for the first of two times en route to a second-round knockout loss Tuesday in Saitama, Japan.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO