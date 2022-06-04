ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Louisiana-Lafayette tops TCU 7-6 at College Station Regional

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — CJ Willis went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored, Will Veillon hit a two-run home run and No. 3 seed Louisiana-Lafayette beat second-seeded TCU 7-6 on Friday night at the College Station Regional.

Louisiana-Lafayette (37-21) plays top-seeded Texas A&M in the semifinals after TCU (36-21) plays No. 4 seed Oral Roberts in a loser-out game Saturday.

Louisiana-Lafayette’s Heath Hood drew a two-out walk in the top of the sixth inning, stole second and then scored when Julian Brock singled to right. Three pitches later, CJ Willis hit an RBI triple that gave the Ragin’ Cajuns the lead for good at 5-4.

Veillon and Trey LaFleur hit back-to-back home run in the top of the second to give Louisiana-Lafayette a 3-0 lead but TCU’s Tommy Sacco hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third Kurtis Byrne added a two-out, two-run single in the fifth to give the Horned Frogs a 4-3 lead.

David Bishop went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Porter Brown hit a solo homer for TCU.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Wings to host Storm Friday

