Stanford, CA

Lewis’ 3-run HR helps Texas State beat UCSB 7-3 at Stanford

 5 days ago

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Daylan Pena went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Peyton Lewis hit a three-run home run to help No. 2 seed Texas State beat third-seeded UC Santa Barbara 7-3 on Friday night at the Stanford Regional.

Texas State (45-12) plays Stanford, the No. 2 seed overall, in the semifinals following UCSB’s loser-out game against No. 4 seed Binghamton on Saturday.

Zeke Wood (7-1) allowed three runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over six innings for the Bobcats. Triston Dixon gave up a walk and a hit in 1/3 innings before Austin Davis threw 2 1/3 no-hit innings to earn his first save of the season.

Nick Vogt had an RBI double in the first and Broc Mortensen hit a lead-off homer in the second to give Santa Barbara (43-13) a 2-0 lead. Pena drove in a run with a double in the bottom of the fourth before Lewis’ home run gave Texas State the lead for good at 4-2.

Vogt finished 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for the Gauchos.

Ben McClain hit a two-run home run for Texas State.

Wednesday’s Sports In Brief

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart added 24 points and helped...
BOSTON, MA
Celtics beat Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — Throughout the postseason, the Boston Celtics had played their best basketball away from home. Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Celtics rode the energy of a raucous TD Garden crowd to beat back another third-quarter onslaught by Golden State in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Giants and Rockies play to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (24-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (30-25, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-6, 6.54 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -240, Rockies +197; over/under is 9...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Analysis: NBA Finals moment isn’t too big for the Celtics

Stephen Curry tried one of his patented floaters from the left side of the rim. Klay Thompson tried a layup from nearly the same spot a few minutes later. Slightly different shots from the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, with exact same result: They were spiked out of bounds by the Boston Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
Dems confront criticism on crime after San Francisco defeat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Democrats on Wednesday braced for renewed Republican attacks on their management of crime across the U.S. after residents in San Francisco voted overwhelmingly to recall the city’s progressive district attorney, suggesting that even the party’s most loyal supporters are frustrated with the way in which violence and social problems are being addressed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
White Sox take on the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-28, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (7-0, 2.59 ERA, .95 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -123, White Sox +105;...
