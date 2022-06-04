ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers host the Mariners on 3-game home slide

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Seattle Mariners (23-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (24-27, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (3-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -123, Mariners +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking to end their three-game home skid with a win against the Seattle Mariners.

Texas has a 12-15 record at home and a 24-27 record overall. The Rangers are 17-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 23-29 overall and 11-19 on the road. The Mariners have a 19-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun has seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .297 for the Mariners. Ty France is 15-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Swanson becomes 4th Braves player at arbitration hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson became the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking a three-person panel for $10 million on Tuesday while the Braves argued for $9.2 million. A decision by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit...
MLB
The Associated Press

Marlins try to sweep 3-game series against the Nationals

Washington Nationals (21-37, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (24-30, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (0-0); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (2-5, 5.80 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -136, Nationals +116; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins play...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Pirates visit the Braves to start 4-game series

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-30, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (30-27, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-5, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (5-2, 2.74 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -275, Pirates +226; over/under is 8 runs.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Arlington, WA
The Associated Press

Guardians host the Athletics to open 4-game series

Oakland Athletics (20-38, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (26-26, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-3, 6.06 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (1-0, 2.65 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Oakland Athletics on Thursday...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Swanson
Person
Marco Gonzales
Person
Ken Giles
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Casey Sadler
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Jonathan Hernandez
Person
Ty France
The Associated Press

Twins and Yankees meet to decide series winner

New York Yankees (40-16, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (33-25, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-1, 2.78 ERA, .94 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (3-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -205, Twins +173; over/under is 8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

White Sox take on the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-28, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (7-0, 2.59 ERA, .95 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -123, White Sox +105;...
The Associated Press

Giants and Rockies play to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (24-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (30-25, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-6, 6.54 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -240, Rockies +197; over/under is 9...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Texas Rangers#The Seattle Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Wings to host Storm Friday

Seattle Storm (6-5, 2-4 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (6-5, 3-2 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings host the Seattle Storm. Dallas went 7-8 in Western Conference action and 7-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wings averaged 81.1 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 10.4 on fast breaks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Wednesday’s Sports In Brief

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart added 24 points and helped...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

936K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy