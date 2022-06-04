Rangers host the Mariners on 3-game home slide

Seattle Mariners (23-29, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (24-27, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (3-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rangers: Glenn Otto (3-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -123, Mariners +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers are looking to end their three-game home skid with a win against the Seattle Mariners.

Texas has a 12-15 record at home and a 24-27 record overall. The Rangers are 17-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 23-29 overall and 11-19 on the road. The Mariners have a 19-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Mariners hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun has seven doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

J.P. Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .297 for the Mariners. Ty France is 15-for-36 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.