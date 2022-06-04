ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The night that was 'meant to be' for Xander Bogaerts

By Rob Bradford
 5 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. - For one night, this wasn't about Xander Bogaerts' future. He deserved to live in the past and the present. And, boy, did he live.

Bogaerts reminded us all Friday night in the Red Sox' 7-2 win over the A's why at the age of 29 years old he has managed to play more games at shortstop than any player in Red Sox history.

Two hits, including his sixth homer of the season, and three RBI. The exit velocities were 107.8 mph, 102.8 mph, and 99.3 mph. In other words, Bogaerts was on his game at an opportune time.

This was his night, and he made sure everybody remembered that.

There were others who helped highlighted the Red Sox' series-opening win. Nathan Eovaldi followed up his complete game win with six shutout innings. Rafael Devers came through when it counted the most, breaking things open with a smartly struck, lefty-on-lefty RBI double in the ninth. And Kiké Hernandez and Trevor Story each had a pair of hits.

But this was about Bogaerts, the guy who has now played 1,094 games at shortstop for the Red Sox, breaking a 101-year-old mark.

Appreciating the player has been easy, as we were reminded once again on his signature night.

