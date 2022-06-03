ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The uDiscover Prog Rock Quiz

By uDiscover Team
 4 days ago

Are you a Prog Rock fan? Do you know...

The Guardian

Swan Song review – Udo Kier gets on the pantsuit as haughty hairdresser

The price of admission, as they say, is justified by the sight of legendary German actor Udo Kier in a Dynasty-era lime-green pantsuit, heels, sunglasses, a rakishly inclined hat and a More cigarette smouldering between his lips. In another of his arrestingly unpredictable career-swerves, Kier now teeters on a knife-edge between throwaway camp humour and sentimental sorrow, playing Pat Pitsenbarger, a character based on a real-life figure from director Todd Stephens’s Ohio home town.
