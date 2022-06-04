Lopez establishing new brand of Desert Ridge football

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the biggest true crime cases in United States history, and so much mystery still surrounds notorious fugitive Robert Fisher. He’s believed to have murdered his whole family and set their Scottsdale, AZ home to explode into flames in 2001 before disappearing for more than 20 years. Only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. This season on True Crime Arizona presents: Finding Robert Fisher, host Briana Whitney and photojournalist Serjio Hernandez get exclusive access to the evidence file and crime scene photos, uncover new theories from people involved who haven’t revealed details before, and take their own investigation underground and across the globe as they search for Robert Fisher and the clues that may lead to him.

