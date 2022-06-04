ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Lopez establishing new brand of Desert Ridge football

By Alyssa Esquivel, Tribune Contributing Writer
East Valley Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the moment he stepped onto the field, football coach Roy Lopez Sr. has made a rare kind of impact in just his first year at Desert Ridge. With 28 years of experience, Lopez Sr. is no stranger to coaching. It is the kind of job that he would not trade...

www.eastvalleytribune.com

12news.com

Arizona athlete defying all odds to play the game he loves

PHOENIX — There’s nothing like a fun game of cornhole. "Everywhere we go, it's like a big tailgate,” Stacey Moore, Commissioner of the American Cornhole League said. And that tailgate made a stop here in the Valley of the Sun over the weekend from June 3-5. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Dylan Raiola aims to take Chandler football to new level

Dylan Raiola’s time as quarterback in football has been limited. He only started playing the position two years ago under former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna at Burleson High School in Texas. He sat behind Kitna’s son, Jalen, who was previously at Brophy when his father was the head coach...
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Beloved Xavier tennis coach Laurie Martin dies after fall

Laurie Martin was a tennis icon in Arizona. For 17 years she led the Xavier College Preparatory girls’ tennis team, winning five state titles and received numerous accolades for her devotion to the sport and school near downtown Phoenix. She was beloved by everyone in the community, which made news of her sudden passing difficult to process.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

True Crime Arizona Podcast: Finding Robert Fisher coming June 13

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of the biggest true crime cases in United States history, and so much mystery still surrounds notorious fugitive Robert Fisher. He’s believed to have murdered his whole family and set their Scottsdale, AZ home to explode into flames in 2001 before disappearing for more than 20 years. Only so much has been publicly known about the case, until now. This season on True Crime Arizona presents: Finding Robert Fisher, host Briana Whitney and photojournalist Serjio Hernandez get exclusive access to the evidence file and crime scene photos, uncover new theories from people involved who haven’t revealed details before, and take their own investigation underground and across the globe as they search for Robert Fisher and the clues that may lead to him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Sports
ABC 15 News

Life Time Fitness to build giant location in the East Valley

GILBERT, AZ — Luxury fitness club Life Time Fitness has eyes on another big box location in the Valley. Plans were submitted to the Gilbert Planning Commission for a club on the southwest corner of Val Vista Drive and E. Ocotillo Road on a more than 15-acre site. The proposed fitness club will encompass more than 120,000 square feet between two stories and have 640 parking spaces, according to Vizzda LLC.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

What rights do Arizona tenants have when their A/C stops working?

An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus. Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Frank Atwood execution news conference

Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, June 8. Casa Grande mother defends her son who is accused of making terrorist threats. A Casa Grande mother says her son has autism and didn't mean it when he said in a video game chat he'd carry out a mass shooting.
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Former Arizona Football Player Arrested For Murder

A former Arizona football player has been charged for a 2017 murder. DaVonte’ Neal was a four-star athlete when he played at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. He went on to play at Notre Dame and then transferred the University of Arizona. In his most recent role, Neal was the Idaho State assistant football coach.
AZFamily

Is $1 million enough to retire in Arizona?

AZDHS launches new formula resource page for struggling Arizona families. Investigators tell Arizona’s Family that it all started when a fight broke out between four people at the bus stop at 19th and Dunlap avenues at around 4 a.m. Temps to increase throughout the week. Updated: 15 hours ago.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood put to death

FLORENCE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Convicted Tucson child-killer Frank Atwood was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, June 8. Atwood, 66, was declared dead at 10:16 a.m. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for Atwood’s execution after rejecting a final appeal by his lawyers earlier in the morning. Two other appeals were rejected Tuesday night.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

There's one fewer pizza restaurants open in metro Phoenix now.Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru/Unsplash. For residents of Gilbert, there are a number of restaurants that have been serving community members quality food over the past several years. However, one of those restaurants has announced it will close, which means anyone hungry for a slice of pizza will now need to look elsewhere in metro Phoenix for a slice.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Chain eegee's Hires New CEO, Looks To Expand Out of State

Local fast food chain is looking to expand.Mae Mu/Unsplash. No matter how long you have called Tucson home, chances are you’ve made it to one of the many eegee’s restaurants in the community. As the Old Pueblo’s native fast-food chain, the restaurant, best known for its bacon ranch fries and grinders served on freshly baked bread, has remained predominantly in the city of its birth. While eegee’s has begun its push into metro Phoenix over the last year, in terms of fast-food chains, the expansion of eegee’s has proven slow at best.
TUCSON, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona home appreciates 89% in 3 years

The most expensive home sold in Maricopa, Arizona from April 10-May 9 was a five-bedroom at 44314 W. Yucca Lane that sold April 29 for $595,000. The price for the home, which had since had its kitchen remodeled, is 89% more than its previously sale of $314,000 on May 30, 2019.
MARICOPA, AZ
momcollective.com

10 Must Try Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix

We are so lucky that Phoenix has such an abundance of amazing Mexican restuarants to enjoy. It would be impossible to pick just one favorite, so here are ten must-try Phoenix Mexican restaurants and a few reasons we love them!.  Los Reyes de la Torta: Recommended for a giant menu...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Scottsdale lottery ticket now worth $1.4 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Two lottery tickets sold in the Valley have yielded big returns after Saturday's number drawing. The Arizona Lottery said one of its Pick tickets is now worth $1.4 million after matching with Saturday's numbers. The winning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

