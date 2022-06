NEW YORK — The average person feels confident only four days a week. Much of that has to do with how their skin looks. A survey of 2,000 adults looked at how people have overcome challenges to feel better about their blemished skin and found that a fresh change to their appearance like a facial or haircut (52%), wearing their favorite clothes (48%), or compliments (46%) gives them that extra boost of confidence.

SKIN CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO