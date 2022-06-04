ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Man stabbed 5 times in North Park

By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

A man was hospitalized but expected to survive after being stabbed five times Friday night in North Park, San Diego police said.

The attack occurred about 11:15 p.m. on 30th Street between Meade and Monroe avenues, about a block north of El Cajon Boulevard, police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim had been stabbed at least five times, Buttle said. Paramedics took him to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

The victim said two men attacked him, but he gave a vague description of the assailants, Buttle said. They were possibly last seen heading south on 30th Street.

No arrests had been made related to the incident as of Saturday morning, said Officer Dave O'Brien.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Flying Tesla Kills Woman in Kearny Mesa

San Diego police are investigating a deadly accident in Kearny Mesa on Tuesday morning, during which, they say, a man driving a Tesla ran a red light and hit and killed a woman walking on Convoy Street. The driver went flying during the crash, then plowed into a pedestrian on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park#San Diego#Police#Heading South#Violent Crime
Times of San Diego

Police Arrest Man on Assault Charges in Spring Valley

Police arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly stabbing another man in the arm in the unincorporated Spring Valley community of San Diego, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Station of the San Diego County Department were called at 11:44 a.m. Tuesday to 9914 Campo Road regarding a man being stabbed and the suspect running away from the scene, said Sgt. James McCurty.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Coast News

Woman in car shot, killed by pedestrian in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a vehicle after she and her friends got into an argument with a pedestrian, the Oceanside Police Department said Sunday. Officers responded to a medical aid request at Bush Street and Archer Street at 11:44 a.m. Saturday, OPD Lt. Taurino...
NBC San Diego

Passenger Shot and Killed by Pedestrian in Oceanside was KinderCare Teacher

Update: Oceanside police have identified a suspect in the killing of 22-year-old Chelsea Pacheco. Click here for the full story. Friends and family are remembering a pre-school teacher shot and killed Saturday in Oceanside. Chelsea Ruby Pacheco, 22, was riding in a car near Bush Street and Archer Street at...
NBC San Diego

Oceanside Police ID's Suspect in KinderCare Teacher's Killing

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Oceanside pre-school teacher shot and killed over the weekend. The Oceanside Police Department is asking the public for help locating Vicente Huerta, who they say is a 25-year-old Oceanside gang member. Huerta is accused of shooting and killing Chelsea Pacheco near Bush Street and Archer Street.
OCEANSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Injured in Pedestrian Crash on Third Avenue [Chula Vista, CA]

CHULA VISTA, CA (June 7, 2022) – On Wednesday, a pedestrian crash on Third Avenue left a man injured while pushing a shopping cart. According to the police, the crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on Third Avenue near Palomar Street. Afterward, the driver stopped and cooperated with the responding...
CHULA VISTA, CA
Nationwide Report

Woman died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Kearny Mesa; driver detained on suspicion of DUI (San Diego, CA)

Woman died after an auto-pedestrian crash in Kearny Mesa; driver detained on suspicion of DUI (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 40-year-old woman lost her life after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning while she was walking across a street in Kearny Mesa. The driver involved was detained on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 8:30 a.m. [...]
SAN DIEGO, CA
crimevoice.com

Escondido PD: Felon with ghost gun and drugs arrested ten times since 2020

Originally published as an Escondido Police Department Facebook post:. “On May 7, 2022, officers from the Escondido Police Department observed, Craig Blas, a known wanted felon in the parking lot of 1333 E Grand Ave. The 32-year-old Escondido resident had a felony no-bail warrant for Probation Violation. Blas is known...
ESCONDIDO, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Burglar Moves Through Serra Mesa Home as Security Cameras Roll

San Diego police are investigating a series of five burglaries, all in the span of a week, that have woven fear throughout the Serra Mesa neighborhood. Neighbors think they have the alleged burglar on video, and victims are sharing their video and pictures beyond their niehgborhood. “I’m angry. I’m disappointed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
64K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy