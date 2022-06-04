Man stabbed 5 times in North Park

A man was hospitalized but expected to survive after being stabbed five times Friday night in North Park, San Diego police said.

The attack occurred about 11:15 p.m. on 30th Street between Meade and Monroe avenues, about a block north of El Cajon Boulevard, police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim had been stabbed at least five times, Buttle said. Paramedics took him to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening.

The victim said two men attacked him, but he gave a vague description of the assailants, Buttle said. They were possibly last seen heading south on 30th Street.

No arrests had been made related to the incident as of Saturday morning, said Officer Dave O'Brien.

