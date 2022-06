Most of us will never know what it's like to have a career spanning six decades. Uncle Dave is one of the lucky ones who has been doing what he loves for sixty years. Radio broadcasting hasn't just been a job for Dave Kunkel, it has been his life. The Gibson County community gathered to celebrate Dave's retirement, and share fun stories. Princeton Mayor Wight also presented Dave with the key to the city.

PRINCETON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO