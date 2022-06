At present, Mitsubishi has made a move on the now vacant storefront at 1761 Galleria Blvd. and sits poised to outfit the property for a future dealership. The Home Page has independently verified that Mitsubishi North America Inc. — headquartered just south of the Cool Springs shop — is slated to open the dealership at some point this fall. Despite its corporate center being housed in the McEwen Northside development alongside the likes of CapWealth and Williamson Inc., this will mark the first dealership the company has placed in the county.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO