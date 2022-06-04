No simple solutions to school shootings

There is no easy fix to prevent school shootings. Instead, schools and communities must implement a number of initiatives to keep students safer.

Some people have called for bans on “assault weapons.” Others demand more school resource officers and arming teachers. And still others have called for hardening schools with a buzz-in entrance and keeping all doors locked.

“Assault weapon” bans don’t work. Congress enacted such a ban in 1994 which lasted 10 years, but studies have found that the ban had minimal impact on gun violence. And the Columbine school shooting occurred during the ban.

New York state currently has an “assault weapon” ban, but the Tops Store shooter in Buffalo on May 14 used an AR-15 type rifle to shoot 13 people, killing 10. He had legally purchased his rifle because it had a locking device to prevent detachment of the magazine, so technically it was not an “assault weapon.” He just removed the lock after the purchase.

And New York state law further defines “assault rifles” by cosmetic features such as pistol grip, folding stock, flash suppressor, etc. But these features have no effect on lethality, and buyers can customize their rifles after purchase.

Besides, “assault rifles” are not used in most mass shootings. For example, the Oxford school shooter last November used a pistol to shoot 11 people, killing four. And a student used a revolver and a shotgun at Santa Fe High School in May 2018 to shoot 23 people, killing 10. The Columbine shooters used pistols, a 9mm carbine, and a shotgun.

Raising age limits for gun purchases won’t work either. Underage shooters steal the guns from their parents, or get someone else to buy the guns for them such as in Oxford and Columbine.

The difficulty with keeping all school doors locked is that classes go out to recess. Also, vendors deliver milk and food to cafeterias, and housekeepers carry out the trash and receive deliveries of supplies.

Buzz-in entrances have already been implemented in most local schools. But this only helps if the weapon is visible, but concealable pistols are used in most mass shootings. The Oxford shooter hid a pistol in his backpack. The 2012 Sandy Hook shooter shot out the glass entrance doors, so another idea is to use bullet-resistant glass doors.

Hardening entrances and installing key pad locks on backdoors would help. Closed-circuit TV cameras, burglar alarms, and higher fencing would also improve safety. Many local schools have already installed some or all of these things, but there is always room for improvement.

The common denominator of most teenage school shooters is that they were bullied in school. The recent Uvalde shooter stuttered and had a lisp, which led to bullying by other students. Could the schools have stopped the bullying?

And he had a terrible home life with a drug-using single mother, so several months ago he had moved in with his grandparents. Could the attack have been avoided if child protective services had intervened when he was younger?

In 2018, two students were arrested for threatening to shoot up another school in the same town of Uvalde. Luckily, someone reported their suspicious behavior. Perhaps that school system should do a better job of monitoring the mental health of students.

Just last December, sheriff deputies arrested a Northeastern High School student who had an AK-47 on a school bus. This illustrates that “see something, say something” is the best way to prevent school shootings. Schools need more funding for safety programs, and people need to report suspicious behavior.

Michael Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.