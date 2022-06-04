Traffic Stop Leads to Home Raid Where 18-Month-Old Baby Found Amongst Drug Stash
By Heidi Howard, Public Affairs Officer
prescottenews.com
5 days ago
Around mid-day June 1, 2022, a Prescott Police officer made a traffic stop in Dewey on 31-yr-old Amber Dawn Lee of Dewey. During the stop the officer noticed that Ms. Lee was acting in an excessively nervous manner. This prompted the officer to deploy a...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the suspect jailed in connection to the brutal beating of a woman at a Cricket Wireless store Saturday evening in Phoenix. Police say 33-year-old Michael Cook attempted to rob the cellphone store near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Saturday around 5:15 p.m. After punching and kicking a woman multiple times, he left the scene with stolen items. Court documents that Cook hit her approximately 13 times in the head and face and that as she was hit, she dropped her iPhone, and Cook picked it up. Police say the woman managed to escape Cook by running to a local business to call for help. She suffered a broken nose and needed stitches for a cut on her face.
Officials tell ABC15 a woman was shot and two people were detained in connection to a shooting at a Walmart near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue Tuesday afternoon. One man was then arrested in connection to the shooting.
On June 5, 2022, at approximately 7:25 P.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the 700 block of West Gurley Street upon the report of shots fired. Upon arrival on scene, Officers learned that a domestic argument had led to Kristopher Thompson-Moxness, a 31-year-old Prescott resident, firing a shotgun into an unoccupied vehicle belonging to his wife. Thankfully, nobody was injured during the argument or because of the shooting.
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a north Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix Police say the incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. on June 8 near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. A suspect remains on the loose. No further details were released.
NOGALES, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A man previously convicted of drug crimes in Arizona has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills. Sigfrido A. Rivero, 56, of Nogales was sentenced last week...
Prescott Valley Detectives worked through the night investigating this incident. Ultimately, they arrested Jesus Abraham Tovar-Noriega, 35-years-old, of Prescott Valley. He was booked into Yavapai County Detention Center. He is charged with the following:. Attempted Second Degree Murder, 2 counts; Aggravated Assault, 2 counts; Endangerment, 5 counts; Misconduct Involving Weapons;...
PHOENIX — Two people detained after a double-homicide outside a Mesa nightclub over the weekend have been arrested on counts that aren’t directly related to the shooting, authorities said Monday. They were among three occupants in a car seen speeding away from the scene near Fiesta Mall, the...
PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed near 19th Ave and Indian School Rd early Wednesday. Police say a man was shot after getting in a confrontation in a neighborhood in that area. When crews arrived on scene they found the man lying on the ground with a...
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in north Phoenix that left two people injured. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 19th and Dunlap Avenues and found a man and a woman who had both been shot multiple times. Both victims were hospitalized; the...
"On a recent traffic stop, officers seized 750 fentanyl pills, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen firearm. The three occupants were arrested for felony and misdemeanor crimes, including possession of fentanyl," says the Scottsdale Police Department in a June 4 tweet.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of an inmate who died last week at a Kingman hospital after starving herself. Investigators say 69-year-old Susan Mish of Golden Valley was arrested May 14th on trespassing charges. Staff say she wouldn’t consume food or liquid for several days....
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - The Arizona prisoner convicted in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl is scheduled to be executed Wednesday in what would be the state’s second execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. 66-year-old Frank Atwood...
PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and law enforcement with a gun. The situation reportedly began when Kyle Bomgardner, 27, and his ex-wife had an argument over the best school for their child. During the fight, Bomgardner put a pistol...
Avondale’s machete-wielding robber struck two more times on Saturday evening, just hours after police warned about six other hold-ups he has committed since May 27. So far, there have been no injuries reported, and no arrests made. The latest robberies were reported around 8:45 p.m. Saturday on the 3000...
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, Ariz. - Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say they made a shocking discovery during a drug-related home raid. According to a statement released by YCSO on June 3, the incident began as a traffic stop in Dewey on June 1. During the traffic stop, officers noticed that...
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is set to fire a prosecutor who played a prominent role in multiple protest cases that were dismissed after an ABC15 investigation exposed egregious misconduct. MCAO officials also allege that prosecutor April Sponsel engaged in a pattern of “extreme overcharging” in...
Phoenix firefighters responded to a rollover wreck on Sunday after an SUV and U-Haul truck collided, leaving a 9-year-old girl critically injured and several others hospitalized, fire officials said. The collision happened around 7 a.m. near 20th Street and Jefferson Street, the Phoenix Fire Department said. “Upon arrival crews found...
Comments / 0