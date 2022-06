At least three people died Wednesday in a series of related collisions on Interstate 30 westbound north of Caddo Valley. An Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman said a minor wreck on the interstate led to a larger, fiery collision and other less-serious wrecks in the westbound lanes of I-30 near the 85.5-mile marker in Hot Spring County, about 5.6 miles northeast of Caddo Valley.

HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO