LITTLE ROCK, Ark – We are only a week and a half into June, and so far, while conditions have been on the humid side, temperatures have not been too warm. We hit 92 on June first, but since then temperatures have been hovering around seasonal averages in the mid to upper 80s. For the first two weeks of June, average temperatures range from 85-88.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO