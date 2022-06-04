Letter to the editor: Finally a hazard removed

Several candidates in the June primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election regardless of the final outcome of the ballots cast Tuesday, because they are the only two candidates in the state’s top-two system. In Kern County elections, a few of the races had candidates with more...
A majority of Kern ballots from election night have been counted, but a sizable amount of votes remained outstanding Wednesday and could affect outcomes for candidates separated by a thin margin, according to the county elections office. “The closer the race, the more likely there could be changes,” Mary Bedard,...
The race for Kern County's Third District Board of Supervisors seat was too early to call Tuesday as early results showed all three candidates within 9.5 percentage points of each other. With 6,007 votes counted as of about 10:15 p.m., school district trustee Jeff Flores led with 37.9 percent of...
Republican incumbent Kevin McCarthy and Democratic challenger Marisa Wood, in early voting results Tuesday, were comfortably ahead of three other candidates running for California's 20th Congressional District seat. With 44,828 votes counted as of about 10:15 p.m., House minority leader McCarthy led with 53.3 percent of the vote, as compared...
Can a political newcomer defeat a well-known member of the Kern County Board of Supervisors for a seat in the California Assembly?. It was too early to tell Tuesday night after the first returns came on the 35th Assembly District race that saw Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez jumping out with an early lead against Bakersfield family doctor Jasmeet Bains.
The primary contest for the 35th Assembly District was always destined to be a practice run. That's because in statewide offices, the top-two candidates proceed to the general election even if one receives more than 50 percent of the vote. In the race for the 35th, however, there are only two candidates competing: 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez and Bakersfield family doctor Jasmeet Bains.
There's no use pretending otherwise. Zack Scrivner has a serious advantage in his race to be re-elected to a fourth term as Kern County Supervisor in the 2nd District. On Tuesday, Scrivner took what looked like a commanding early lead. With 48 of 129 precincts reporting, Scrivner had 3,541 votes, or 69.4 percent of the votes counted.
Assessor-recorder candidate Laura Avila pulled ahead of opponent Todd Reeves in early returns, with 265 precincts out of 569 reporting at 10:07 p.m. Tuesday. Avila, the current No. 2 in the office, had 60.45 percent of the votes, which prompted "complete excitement," she said during a phone interview. Reeves, a chief appraiser, garnered 39.55 percent of the votes and hopes for a "change in the numbers."
A court ruling handed down Tuesday in the high-stakes lawsuit over local oil permitting dealt partial defeat to both sides, dismissing several arguments made by opponents of Kern's system but appearing to find that county government must fix its massive environmental review before continuing to issue drilling permits. Tuesday's ruling...
After reading the Sunday Forum, I was amazed at the number of firearms and ballistic experts contributing to the forum. Almost as enlightening as the expert in the White House. The comparison of the 9 mm (blows out the lung) to the 22. I guess Joe doesn't know the AR 15 fires a 22-caliber bullet.
The Federal Aviation Administration has awarded $4.3 million to the Mojave Air and Space Port to improve the facility's main and longest runway. The money is an Airport Improvement Program grant for work on Runway 12-30. It was funded by Congress in the Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Appropriations Act. Last...
Want to build a tropical hideaway of your very own?. Tiki-Ko has partnered with the group Central California Tiki for a marketplace event on Saturday featuring about 20 vendors that will help you outfit your home tiki bar and yourself to match. Wayne Stonecipher, one of the founders of Central...
In the 22nd Congressional District race, Rep. David Valadao, R-Bakersfield, is hoping to hold off a pair of Republican challengers and Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, in a bid to keep his seat. As the early returns rolled in Tuesday night, Salas was enjoying a celebratory atmosphere at a Kern County...
On the last day of Adam Collier’s life, he had breakfast in his cell in Kern Valley State Prison. He wrote two letters, one to his mother, the other to the guard who would later find his body. During the previous four years in prison, Collier had been hospitalized...
While the run-up to the primary in the 16th District generated some heated discussion between two Democrats thought to be front-runners, the Republican challenger took an early lead Tuesday night. After redistricting placed state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, in the same district as another Democratic incumbent, Sen. Anna Caballero, Hurtado,...
The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed in a crash in the 500 block of Woodrow Avenue. Jerry Wayne Criss, 21, of Bakersfield, was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. as the result of injuries he sustained in a collision at 5:20 p.m.
Amyr Namir Azran, 52, Bakersfield, June 7. Neptune Society. Dick Hamilton Clark, 70, Bakersfield, June 5. Keep It Simple Cremation. John Delgado, 81, Bakersfield, June 6. Keep It Simple Cremation. Amelia Catherine DeRose, 91, Bakersfield, June 6. Keep It Simple Cremation. Michael Terry Helgeson, 75, Visalia, June 7. Keep It...
The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a big rig. Michael Edward Lopez, 22, of Bakersfield, was declared dead at the scene of the collision at 1:15 a.m. in the intersection of Highway 119 and Airport Road in Taft.
The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who died May 14 in a crash on East Belle Terrace. Agustino Tenorio Perea, 27, of Arvin, died as the result of a rollover crash at 2:35 a.m. on East Belle Terrace, east of Bunting Drive, in Bakersfield.
The Bakersfield Police Department reported that a motorcyclist was killed Monday after making an illegal U-turn. A motorcyclist heading east on Taft Highway around 9:19 p.m. made the turn from the right edge of the road, putting the motorcycle in the path of a passenger car, which struck the motorcycle.
