Letter to the editor: Subsidence and high-speed rail

The primary contest for the 35th Assembly District was always destined to be a practice run. That's because in statewide offices, the top-two candidates proceed to the general election even if one receives more than 50 percent of the vote. In the race for the 35th, however, there are only two candidates competing: 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez and Bakersfield family doctor Jasmeet Bains.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO