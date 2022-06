Incumbent District 1 Supervisor Joe Neves was the top vote getter in Tuesday’s election, but not by enough that he can put away the pins and lawn signs just yet. With 782 votes (47.68%), Neves bested challengers Martin Chavez and Edward Neal, who had 487 (29.7%) and 371 (22.62%) votes, respectively. As Neves was unable to secure at least half of the vote, he will now face Chavez in the November general election.

HANFORD, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO