ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

23 pounds of cocaine found stuffed in man’s wheelchair at North Carolina airport

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1NDo_0g0GNwA300

A man rolled into a North Carolina airport with more than just his electric wheelchair.

Alexander Lopez-Morel, 22, was allegedly concealing 23 pounds of cocaine inside the wheelchair upon his arrival to Charlotte Douglas International Airport from the Dominican Republic on Thursday, according to US Customs and Border Patrol.

The substance, which was found stuffed in the wheelchair’s cushions, tested positive for cocaine in a field test.

A total of four packages containing the cocaine was recovered. The drugs have an estimated street value of $378.000.00, CBP said.

Lopez-Morel was arrested and was charged with felony cocaine trafficking.

The wheelchair was handed over for investigation to Homeland Security Investigations special agents, Queen City’s Border Enforcement Security Team and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the agency said.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT.” Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte, said in a statement .  “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLum9_0g0GNwA300
A total of four packages containing the cocaine was recovered, as the drugs have an estimated street value of $378.000.00.
CBP Southeast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdp4w_0g0GNwA300
The substance found stuffed in the wheelchair’s cushions tested positive for cocaine in a field test.
CBP Southeast

Comments / 3

Related
WNCT

23 pounds of cocaine found hidden in electric wheelchair at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials found 23 pounds of cocaine hidden in the seat cushion of an arriving passenger’s electric wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officials said 22-year-old Alexander Lopez-Morel, a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., arrived in Charlotte from a flight from […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

FBI warns businesses of fraud scheme in 8 states, including NC

The FBI is warning people about a fraud scheme targeting businesses in eight states, including North Carolina. The FBI Charlotte Division said fraudsters are using stolen credit card numbers to make expensive purchases over the phone. The items are picked up by drivers and taken to other states, where they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WBTW News13

Robeson County deputies called to shooting find 30-year-old man dead

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway in Robeson County after a man was found dead by sheriff’s deputies called to investigate a shooting. Jock Clark, 30, of Maxton, was found dead on Friday when deputies arrived at the 200 block of Revels Road in Maxton, the sheriff’s office said. No additional information […]
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police arrest 4 on multiple drug charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested four people on several drug charges during an investigation on Thursday. Police said during an investigation with the State Bureau of Investigation on two fugitives, two other suspects were arrested for various charges. The department said a Glock 30s pistol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Cocaine#U S Customs#Clt#Cbp Area#Cbp Southeast
FOX8 News

2 injured, 1 in ‘critical condition’ in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An aggravated assault has left two people injured and one in “critical condition,” according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 12:48 a.m. on Sunday morning, police came to a local hospital after getting reports about two gunshot victims checking in. The victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle […]
fox46.com

Wanted couple arrested at Burke County Motel 6, drugs & guns uncovered

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators arrested a couple who both had outstanding warrants for their arrest after a search of motel rooms uncovered guns and drugs. According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Charles David Gilmore, Jr. and 37-year-old Kingsley Michelle Perkins are facing multiple charges....
sandhillssentinel.com

Police investigating deadly hit and run

A body was discovered on the side of the road near Chick-fil-A on Highway 15-501 and Murry Hill Road in Southern Pines on Saturday, June 4. Southern Pines Police Department responded to the scene just after 11 a.m. The man’s identity and what led to his death were not immediately...
my40.tv

Man in custody following West Asheville shooting, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Greenville man has been arrested following a shooting Thursday evening in west Asheville. Asheville police say on Thursday, June 2, at around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man being injured after being shot near the 1400 block of Patton Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

US-421 closed by car crash in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash closed all of US-421 in Forsyth County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 242 near Lewisville heading North into Forsyth County. The closure began at 6:37 p.m. and NCDOT expected it to last until around 9:37 p.m. The […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

4 charged in Scotland County drug bust

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were charged after a drug bust Thursday in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. George Pipkin, 57, 31-year-old Frances Chavis, 46-year-old Randy Berry, and 44-year-old James Seals were all arrested on various drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies conducted a search warrant at a home […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Update: Victims in deadly Asheville apartment shooting identified

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Update: The two people shot and killed in west Asheville Saturday have now been identified. Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting deaths of Adrian Romero-Valdez and Ahmed Deshawn Shivers, who died from gunshot wounds just after 2 p.m. Next of kin have been...
FOX8 News

Alamance County man charged with statutory rape

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County man is being charged with multiple crimes related to inappropriate sexual contact with a minor, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies got a report of a sexual assault that occurred to a minor in Alamance County, the investigation identified Mario David Gutierrez-Carillo, 35, […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy