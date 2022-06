The national baby formula shortage has greatly impacted families in communities across the country, so the Women’s Legislative Caucus of Maryland sought to create an outlet for families to crowdsource formula sightings and also do inventory checks in real time. Delegate Lesley Lopez reached out to Adam Lederer (Clarksburg High School Class of 2022) and Matthew Nanas (Wheaton High School Class of 2022), the young men who created MoCoVax.com last year to help residents who were struggling to find appointments for the Covid-19 vaccine.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO