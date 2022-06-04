ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

DHS apartment building fire leaves 20+ residents displaced

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1FU3_0g0GKx9P00

Fire crews were able to knock down an apartment fire in Desert Hot Springs on Friday night.

CalFire responded to the this apartment building on Mesquite Avenue, just off of Palm Drive, just before 7p.m.

Officials said 1 unit was completely destroyed, while 2 other units sustained smoke and water damage.

“So one unit was destroyed completely by fire two other units received minor damage smoke and water damage dude a fire suppression efforts additionally the electric has to be turned off to the building we don’t have the ability to isolate the electric to the one involved apartment so we have to turn the power off to the entire building, said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Don Camp.

There were 10 units in that building. Up to 25 residents, including children and adults were displaced because of it.

The County Emergency Management Department and the American Red Cross are assisting those families.

There were no injuries.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

The post DHS apartment building fire leaves 20+ residents displaced appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

Related
onscene.tv

Large 3-Alarm Fire Consumes Furniture Warehouse | Jurupa Valley

06.06.2022 | 1:34 AM | JURUPA VALLEY – CalFire riverside County responded to a commercial structure fire at what neighbors are calling a furniture warehouse where furniture is made. When crews arrived they found one building with heavy smoke and flames showing. The call quickly went to a 3rd alarm with mutual aid from Cal Fire, Moreno Valley and City of Riverside Fire Stations. At this time (2:50am) crews are still working to knock down the fire. The building is a total loss. One of the walls has collapsed but at this time there are no injuries. Edison and the gas company have just arrived on scene. There were other structures compromised but at this time it is believed to be mitigated. The cause of the fire is unknown. At this time no more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Killed in Crash East of Lake Mathews

A 33-year-old motorist was killed when his vehicle went out of control and slammed into trees alongside a road just east of Lake Mathews, authorities said Wednesday. Marvin Flores of Perris was fatally injured at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday on Gavilan Road, near Multiview Drive, according to the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pilot of Crashed Plane in Critical Condition, Federal Investigation Underway

The pilot of a single-engine airplane that crashed and burned behind a Hemet home was in critical condition Wednesday, while federal investigators probed into what might have caused the accident. The victim, whose identity has not been released, suffered extensive burn and other injuries when the low-wing aircraft went down...
HEMET, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
FireEngineering.com

Small Plane Crashes into CA Home; Pilot Seriously Injured

LOS ANGELES — A small plane crashed into a home in Riverside County on Tuesday, seriously injuring the pilot, police said. The crash was reported at 9:35 a.m. near Warren Road and Mustang Way in Hemet, just over a mile south of the Hemet-Ryan Airport. Is Your District Ready...
HEMET, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W.

California High Patrol officers responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on the I-10 freeway heading westbound just after 9 this morning. The incident happened between Bob Hope Drive and Date Palm Drive in Cathedral City, causing some minor traffic back up at the time.  Officers at the scene said a vehicle struck The post CHP on scene of two vehicle crash on I-10 W. appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Military plane carrying five Marines crashes in Imperial County

A military airplane carrying five Marines crashed in Imperial County, military officials confirmed. The crash occurred near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road, about 20 miles east of Brawley. Despite reports on social media, military officials confirmed there was no nuclear material aboard the aircraft. The aircraft, an MV-22B Osprey, belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft The post Military plane carrying five Marines crashes in Imperial County appeared first on KESQ.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
UPI News

Southern California fire burns 90 acres

June 7 (UPI) -- San Bernardino firefighters were able to slow the forward progress of a wildfire that started Monday near Hesperia, Calif., after one person was injured and the blaze burned through about 90 acres of vegetation, officials said. More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze that burned through...
HESPERIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Apartment Building#Water Damage#Accident#Cal Fire Battalion#The American Red Cross
KESQ News Channel 3

Military plane crashes in Imperial County, east of Brawley

A military airplane has crashed in Imperial County, the Imperial County Sheriff's Office confirmed to our sister station KYMA. The incident possibly occurred near State Route 78 and Coachella Canal Road. KYMA reached out to MCAS Yuma, who says they are aware of the crash and will provide more information later. Video taken by KYMA The post Military plane crashes in Imperial County, east of Brawley appeared first on KESQ.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Brush fire in Thermal is 84 acres and 25% contained

Update: 7:30 a.m. The "62 fire" has burned 84 acres and is now 25% contained, according to the latest tweet from Cal Fire Riverside County. Original story: Cal Fire firefighters are assisting the Bureau of Indian Affairs to contain an approximately 60-acre fire in Thermal near the intersection of Monroe Street and Avenue 62. Fire The post Brush fire in Thermal is 84 acres and 25% contained appeared first on KESQ.
THERMAL, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A house fire in Indio leaves 5 people displaced

A fire at a home in Indio has left five people displaced. Cal Fire reported that the residential fire started at 7:01 p.m. at the 82000 block of Garden Avenue, upon arrival fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the side of the house. According to authorities, firefighters contained the fire to the residence, and The post A house fire in Indio leaves 5 people displaced appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles

Small Plane Crashes Into Block Wall Outside Hemet Home

A small plane crashed near a house and caught fire Tuesday in the Riverside County community of Hemet. The plane appeared to have crashed into a block wall around the home near Mustang Way and Warren Road. NBCLA is attempted to determine whether there are any casualties. Details about why...
HEMET, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
foxla.com

Dog left in hot car rescued in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A small dog was rescued after being left inside a hot car in a Riverside County parking lot. According to the Riverside County Animal Services, an 8-year-old Pomeranian mix was inside the hot car in the parking lot of The Shops at Palm Desert on Highway 111 on Wednesday, June 1. According to animal services, outside temperature that day was a little over 100 degrees.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Strikes Near Salton Sea Beach in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Salton Sea. Beach in Riverside County at 7:41 a.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological. It was 8.6 miles southwest of Salton Sea Beach on the Riverside and. Imperial county border and lies on the San Andreas Fault. The quake...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire burns near a large homeless encampment in Banning

Firefighters quickly knocked out a half-acre brush fire in Banning. According to authorities, the fire broke out about one this afternoon near a large homeless encampment on east Bryant Street and San Gorgonio Avenue. Many people could see it right off the I-10 Freeway. Authorities say there are no injuries. And the cause of the The post Fire burns near a large homeless encampment in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
nypressnews.com

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Riverside County near Salton Sea

Southland residents were treated to a bit of a shock Wednesday morning when an Earthquake struck near a small Riverside City. The quake, reportedly magnitude 31. according to the United States Geological survey, struck at 7:41 a.m near the Salton Sea Beach, east of Borrego Springs. There were no immediate...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Exclusive: Palm Springs man thanks firefighter after cat rescued from burning condo complex

A Palm Springs man is thanking firefighters after his four-legged friend was rescued from a burning condo complex Memorial Day weekend. Cleanup at the Palm Springs Villas 1 community was still underway more than a week after a dozen units went up in flames on May 29. Andrew Henderson said he thought it was a The post Exclusive: Palm Springs man thanks firefighter after cat rescued from burning condo complex appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 6/7/22

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,538 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 30, hospitalizations have increased by 46, with 92 current patients. ICU cases increased by five, with 14 total patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 54 new COVID-19 related deaths. Over...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy