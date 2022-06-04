Sierra Ave And Lytle Creek Rd Will Be Closed Saturday Morning Due To The Fontana Days Run Half Marathon

06.06.2022 | 5:00 PM | HESPERIA – Firefighters were dispatched for reports of a smoke check in the area of Hwy 173 and Hwy 138. The first unit arrived on scene and reported a brush fire burning on both sides of the highway. A full vegetation fire response was requested with full aircraft on order. The fire quickly grew and was well established on both sides of the highway. Several homes were threatened and at least one structure could be seen that was destroyed. Per SB County Fire, there is a burn victim, however, no information regarding the victim is known. As of now, the fire is holding at approximately 95 acres. The cause of the fire is under investigation by San Bernardino County Fire and CalFire arson investigators. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

HESPERIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO