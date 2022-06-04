ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lytle Creek, CA

Sierra Ave And Lytle Creek Rd Will Be Closed Saturday Morning Due To The Fontana Days Run Half Marathon

By Staff Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFONTANA CA, (Pain In The Pass) >>The Fontana Days Run Half Marathon returns this weekend on Saturday morning June 4, 2022. The marathon began back in 1955 with a reported 200 participants, and over the years the event eventually grew to include more than 2,000 entrants....

Motorcycle Rider Hit And Killed On Southbound I-215 At 5th Street

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A motorcycle rider was hit and killed Wednesday night on Interstate 215. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The accident was reported at about 8:30pm, Wednesday June 8, 2022, on southbound Interstate 215 at the 5th Street exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Driver Injured Rear-End Crash Into The Back Of A Semi-Trailer On I-15 In The Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain The Pass) >> Driver injured after crashing into the back of a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 15 near the top of the Cajon Pass Wednesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:04pm Wednesday June 8, 2022. The location of the collision was on northbound Interstate 15 about a mile before the Oak Hill Road exit. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving two vehicles, a sliver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and a red big rig tractor-trailer.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
