Long Beach City Councilwoman Suzie Price released the following statement in response to the preliminary results from the Tuesday, June 7, primary election:. “I started my journey in local government as a PTA mom who wanted to build a crosswalk for Long Beach children,” Price said. “I have dedicated my career to empowering women and victims of crime as an Assistant District Attorney and now I’m running for Long Beach Mayor to give all residents a voice. I will build safer neighborhoods and more affordable housing, reduce crime, and tackle our homelessness crisis to make City Hall work for all of us. It’s time to get to work.”

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO