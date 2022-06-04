Meet Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School's Top 10 Graduates of 2022

TAUNTON — The following students are graduating from Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School at the academic top of the senior class.

1. Megan Faria

Faria, Valedictorian, daughter of Scott and Susan Faria of Berkley, is an exemplary student in the Biotechnology program. Megan has maintained an accomplished GPA of 3.97 throughout her high school career. She was a leader of the girl's varsity basketball team all four years, serving as captain her senior year. She has been recognized as a Mayflower League All-Star in 2020 and 2022, voted as the Mayflower Player of the Year, and was nominated for the Dave Cowens Award in 2022. Megan has been an active participant of SkillsUS, Roots & Wings/Leadership Club, and Community Service Club all four years, and has served on the Student Council her senior year. Megan is eager to major in biology with a biomedical focus at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

2. Emma Daponte

Daponte, Salutatorian, daughter of Nancy and Joseph Daponte of East Taunton, is an exceptional student in the Dental Assisting program. Emma was inducted into the National Honor Society her senior year and the National Technical Honor Society her junior year. She has been a participant in SkillsUSA all four years and placed 1st in districts in dental assisting her junior and senior years. Emma was named as the shop representative at the B-P Career Showcase and B-P Open House in 2019 and 2020. Athletically, Emma made significant contributions to the Varsity Cheerleading Team where she served as captain both fall and winter seasons during her junior and senior years. She earned Rookie of the Year as a freshman, Most Valuable Player her sophomore year, and Unsung hero her senior year. Emma led her squad to the State Vocational Championship and League Title Champions where they secured the title of Winter Cheer State Champions. In addition to athletics and activities, Emma has volunteered her time with Support the Soupman, Berkley Greenup, and as a volunteer for youth sports events in the community. This fall, Emma will be attending Fitchburg State University to pursue pre-dental studies.

3. Abigail Tarver

Tarver, daughter of Aaron and Michelle Tarver of North Dighton, is an extraordinary Dental Assisting student who has excelled in both her technical program and in her academics. Abigail has participated in SkillsUSA all four years, Business Professionals of America since her sophomore year where she earned the Merit Scholar Award, and served on the Student Council her senior year. She was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society her junior year and has also been active in the Student Leadership Club. This year, Abigail challenged herself by joining the cross country team and developed a passion for running. Abigail is also very active in her community where she has volunteered with Support the Soupman, Our Daily Bread, and holiday dinners at her church. Over the next year, Abigail will be working and taking prerequisite courses through BCC in preparation for transfer to a four-year college where she intends to study vocal performance.

4. Adryanne Gonzalez

Gonzalez, daughter of Paulette and Hugo Gonzalez of Taunton, is an outstanding Biotechnology student. Adryanne has been a member of SkillsUSA all four years, has written for the school newspaper, and was an athlete on the wrestling team her sophomore year. Adryanne served as a participant of HOSA for two years, strengthening her leadership skills and expanding her involvement in the STEM industries. Additionally, Adryanne was selected to attend the prestigious Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard the summer before her senior year where she spent six weeks working alongside scientists on cutting-edge research. Adryanne has committed to attending Bridgewater State University in the fall to major in Biology.

5. Emily Herlihy

Herlihy is a senior attending Bristol Plymouth Regional Technical High School and is in our Metal Fabrication shop at the school. She is the daughter of Amy Vachowski-Herlihy and Shawn Herlihy. Emily took part in Cross Country and Track for five seasons, participated in Skills USA throughout her time at Bristol Plymouth, and earned a Silver medal in Welding Knowledge. She has plans to attend Ohio State University to major in Welding Engineering.

6. Hoang Tran

Tran, son of Quang and Anh Tran of Taunton, is a phenomenal student in the Biotechnology program. Hoang was induction into the National Technical Honor Society his junior year and the National Honor Society his senior year, he was a tour guide for B-P Open House, participated in SkillsUSA, was a member of the Student Council for three years, served as Class Secretary his sophomore year, Class President his junior and senior years, had memberships to the math team, DECA, and Leadership Club. Hoang has been a member of the track and cross country teams over the course of seven seasons. In the community, Hoang is active in scouting and has served at the purser of Seascout, volunteers at the public library, and participates in his church youth group. Hoang will be attending Bridgewater State University in the fall to study Biology.

7. Sydney Lynds

Lynds, daughter of Christopher and Kristen Lynds of East Taunton, is a remarkable student and compassionate young woman in the Dental Assisting program. Syd participated in Health Occupation Students of America, and was a member of SkillsUSA all four years, placing 3rd in districts. She was inducted into the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society her junior year, and served on the Student Function Club and Prom Committee her junior and senior years. Syd has invested hours into volunteer work through her participation in countless initiatives within the greater Taunton community, like Support the Soupman, Rehoboth Green Up, Marian Manor Valentine’s Day, B-P Open House, and Taunton School Drive in partnership with Amaral and Associates. Syd has been a vital member of the varsity cheerleading and lacrosse teams over the course of eight seasons, earning captain her senior year in both sports. She has won the State Vocational Championship and League Title, as well as Rookie of the Year and Leadership Award for cheerleading. Syd’s leadership led her cheer team to the title of Winter Cheer State Champion in 2022. Additionally, Syd led her lacrosse team to their first winning season in their 10-year history, and earned the Coaches Award. Syd will be attending Fitchburg State University where she will be studying biology in preparation for the pre-dental track.

8. Hadley-Rae Balmes

Balmes, daughter of Jim and Angela Balmes of Middleborough, is a superior Robotics and Engineering student. Hadley-Rae is a member of the National Technical Honor Society and district medal winner for Robotics at SkillsUSA. Moreover, Hadley-Rae is a stellar athlete for the Track and Field Team in which she has competed at the regional championship and is an avid horse rider and medal-winning competitor at many state horse riding shows. Hadley-Rae participated in several community service endeavors, including volunteering as an office assistant at Hanson Riding Club. She plans to attend Champlain College in Vermont this fall and major in Education.

9. Avery Laranjo

Laranjo, daughter of Stephen and Delfina Laranjo of Berkley, is an amazing Biotechnology student. She was inducted to the National Honor Society her sophomore year, where she was elected Secretary and Vice President her junior and senior years, respectively. During her junior year, she was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society and was elected Vice President her senior year. Avery is a four-year member of SkillsUSA, a participant of HOSA, where is placed 1st in Medical Reading two years in a row, and was a member of the B-P Math Team. Avery has volunteered at her local food pantry, trash to treasures recycling, and many other Our Lady of Lourdes functions in the community. Avery will be attending the University of New Hampshire next fall to study Biomedical Sciences with a concentration in Medical and Veterinary Sciences.

10. Branaly Varela

Varela, daughter of Monica Monteiro of Taunton, is an excellent student in the Biotechnology program. At Bristol-Plymouth, Branaly participated in SkillsUSA all four years, placing 2nd in First Aid/CPR at the district level her junior year, and placed 2nd in Health Education at HOSA. Branaly was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society her junior year and has been a member of the Multicultural Club, Student Function Club, and girls soccer and track teams for three seasons. Additionally, Branaly has volunteered her time with Support The Soup Man, YMCA clean up initiatives, COVID-19 vaccination clinics, and food distribution with Fair Foods. Branaly also finds time in her busy schedule for employment at Dunkin’ as well as at her Coop position at Clinical Science Laboratory, where she has been since December. Branaly was the recipient of the Wood Palace Scholarship and the John and Abigail Adams Scholarship at our Awards Night. Branaly has committed to the University of New Hampshire for the fall where she will pursue her studies in Marine, Estuarine, and Freshwater Biology.