ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Science in the Park events aimed at North Clackamas families

By Ellen Spitaleri
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

Mill Park and the Park at Boardman Wetlands to host water-themed kids activities

How much water do we use to brush our teeth? How much water do manufacturers use to make blue jeans? The answer is too much, and children and their families will learn what we can all do to use less water during North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District's Science in the Park events on June 11-12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLb0i_0g0GCA3U00

"We are partnering with Mad Science Portland to bring the wonders of water science to your family. True entertainers, the scientists at Mad Science Portland are guaranteed to make this an educational day in the park for the whole family," said Tonia Williamson, NCPRD natural resources coordinator.

The Mad Science group is "well trained and completely designed for children's entertainment," said Courtney Beckel, volunteer program manager for the Johnson Creek Watershed Council, another partner for the events.

She noted that the scientists wear white lab coats and have silly nametags and they bring water in all its elements, solid, liquid and gas (dry ice), as they encourage children to participate in educational activities about water usage.

Benefits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsKxp_0g0GCA3U00

"Introducing children to environmental activities has a multitude of benefits, including providing lasting connections with nature and opportunities to explore the world around them," Williamson said.

"Environment education can spark discovery, creativity and problem-solving skills," she said, adding that "it also teaches children about conservation and sustainability, helping to grow the next generation of environmental stewards."

For parents, these activities "get kids off their screens and get them outdoors to local parks. Science in the Park is a great learning opportunity for both kids and their parents," Beckel said.

"It's never too early to be introduced to the wonders of science and nature," Williamson said, adding that Science in the Park is open to all ages and no registration is required.

Parks

NCPRD chose Mill Park and the Park at Boardman Wetlands based on their proximity to water and a variety of habitats, providing ample opportunities for environmental education, Williamson said.

Mill Park is right on Johnson Creek and has creekside access, a little secret stairway, picnic benches and a swale, Beckel said.

It is also home to a number of threatened and native fish and wildlife, Williamson noted.

She described the Park at Boardman Wetlands as an urban oasis that provides habitat for a diverse range of plants and wildlife.

"One of the most defining characteristics about the park is the Boardman Creek and floodplain wetlands, which are part of the larger Boardman-Rinearson Watershed Complex," Williamson said.

"An outdoor classroom plaza and hands-on education area with pond access provide opportunities to learn about the ecology of a wetland up close," she added.

Partnerships

"Partnerships are important to the work we do at NCPRD, and we're fortunate to work alongside so many amazing organizations that provide vital services, programs and amenities to the community," Williamson said.

In addition to Mad Science of Portland and the Johnson Creek Watershed Council, NCPRD is also partnering with Water Environment Services, North Clackamas Watersheds Council and Oak Lodge Water Services for the Science in the Park events.

Williamson added, "Collaborating with a wide array of community partners, we're able to combine our resources and create new opportunities for conservation, community engagement and environmental education."

Water, water everywhere!

What: Children and their families are invited to attend NCPRD's Science in the Park

When/Where: 1-3 p.m. June 11 at Mill Park, 6201 S.E. Overland St., Milwaukie; and 1-3 p.m. June 12 at the Park at Boardman Wetlands, 17908 S.E. Addie St., Jennings Lodge

Details: Both events are free; parents do not need to register in advance

More: For more information, visit ncprd.com/event/science-in-the-park/2022-06-11

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. Banks. 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Centennial offers free summer meals for kids

Breakfast, lunch served at seven Centennial School District schools throughout the summer This summer, the Centennial School District is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program. As part of the initiative, Centennial will provide breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years of age or younger at no cost during summer months. Meals must be consumed on-site. Grab-and-go options are not available this year due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements. Meal locations and dates are as follows: Breakfast meal locations and dates Butler Creek Elementary, 2789 S.W. Butler Rd, Gresham — From Tuesday,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Daily Life: Voices Lectures 2022-23 features Marlee Matlin, more

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8 Voices Lectures — The popular women's empowerment series Voices Lectures has announced its 2022-23 speakers, and announced that it'll be held at Revolution Hall for the first time. The lineup: Marlee Matlin, Academy Award-winning actress, Oct. 12; Danielle Feinberg, cinematographer with Pixar, Nov. 16; Ami Vitale, National Geographic photographer and filmmaker/writer, Feb. 1, 2023; Stephanie Land, author/journalist ("Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother's Will to Survive"), March 8, 2023. For more: www.voicesinc.com. All times are 7:30 p.m. "Mr. Madam" —...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boardman, OR
City
Milwaukie, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Clackamas, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Clackamas, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Society
Gresham Outlook

Gresham's Wednesday Music in the Parks brings sounds to nature

New, free concert series has unique performances from Hogan Butte to Nadaka Nature Park.A new concert series in Gresham is bringing music into parks across the community. The Center for the Arts Foundation is launching Wednesday Music in the Parks, a concert series that will run from 6:30-8 p.m. every other Wednesday in July and August. The first family-friendly performance will be on July 13 as Loveness Wesa takes the stage at Butler Creek Park in northwest Gresham. Wesa is one of the most prominent African female artists on the world stage. She is a musician, dancer and...
Portland Tribune

Metro weighs future of Portland Expo Center

The elected regional government is seeking feedback and ideas for the future of the North Portland facility it owns and operates.Metro called for public input and creative ideas to shape future development of the Portland Expo Center on Tuesday, June 7. The 53-acre exhibition facility is owned by the regional government at 2060 N. Marine Dr. near the Columbia River in North Portland. Metro said it has millions of dollars of needs and no guaranteed financing. The Portland Expo Center Development Opportunity Study is seeking ideas about future uses that could best benefit the region. "Expo has served as a...
PORTLAND, OR
The Newberg Graphic

A return to a history we'll want to remember

Yamhill Valley Heritage Center emerges from the pandemic to slate three events this summer McMINNVILLE — As the world emerges from a historic pandemic, the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is slowly returning to normal operations and beginning to offer events that will remind us of the positive aspects of history. Over the course of four weeks, the facility at 11275 S.W. Durham Lane will hold a trio of events sure to delight those with a penchant for history. First off is a June 25 event called Hay Day/Play Day where attendees can witness live haying demonstrations and participate in old-fashioned...
YAMHILL, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Demolishing Wild Bleu to make room for 'Madras' living room'

Fire department plan to use vacant restaurant for training before demolitionIf you see fire engines and crews in turnouts at the vacant Wild Bleu at 225 Southwest Fifth in Madras, not to worry. It's probably a drill. Investor/Developer Andre Jackson is allowing Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 to train in the building before he has it torn down. Mark Johnson with the fire district says it will be great training. "We'll advance hose lines up through the stairway into the bedroom," said Johnson. "Do you want us to remove the roof? Put holes in the floor? Remove windows?" he...
MADRAS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Quality#Parks Recreation#Mad Science Portland
Portland Tribune

Back on the run: Northwest Housing Alternatives hosts Lake Run

The 2022 event in Lake Oswego was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite less than ideal weather, Lake Oswego Lake Run participants dashed around Oswego Lake Sunday, June 5 in an event that raised money for affordable housing initiatives conducted by Northwest Housing Alternatives. The 2022 event was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Group demands Oregon set trash limit for Willamette River

A petition by Willamette Riverkeeper describes an 'out-of-control' amount of garbage in the river basin.An environmental group is petitioning Oregon to regulate trash levels along the Willamette River, citing a growing problem and a lack of accountability. The amount of trash entering the river and many of its tributaries has gotten "out of control," particularly near urban areas such as Eugene, Salem and Portland, and is impacting water quality, wildlife and human health, officials with Willamette Riverkeeper say. The group sent a formal petition Friday, June 3, to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality urging the agency and its rulemaking...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Oregon's trash clean up continues

Nonprofit's Beautification Team shovels trash into truck beside freeways and in neighborhoods between homeless camps, often employing formerly unhoused people Portland's clean-up continues. A paid crew from Cultivate Initiatives was out cleaning up trash between tents under the I-205 flyover at Southeast Powell Boulevard on Tuesday morning, June 7. Media consultant Davy Hall filmed the men of the Cultivate Initiatives Beautification Team as they shoveled wet clothing, food waste, human waste, syringes and discarded camping gear into bins and piled it on the back of a truck. The crew worked swiftly even as tent inhabitants walked past them between...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science Education
Portland Tribune

Woodburn library book sale slated

Tons of books on sale at the library Saturday, a sale coinciding with Taste of Woodburn. Anyone interested in stocking up on summer reading material may want to put this event on the calendar. Friends of Woodburn Public Library is holding its annual book sale from 10 a.m. to 4...
WOODBURN, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro's new food co-op is starting its long final stretch

The organization is approaching the requisite number of shareholders, though lengthy fundraising is still to come. Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly described who could shop at the future grocery store funded by the co-op. Anyone will be able to shop there, regardless of whether they own a share. While the co-op will focus on locally sourced products, not every product will be from local producers. The story also incorrectly described the capital campaign, which is to raise funds for the construction and operation of the store. The story has been updated to correct these errors.
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Ashwood road in extremely poor condition

Poor condition of Pony Butte Road leads to problems for Ashwood School District. Travelling on Pony Butte Road from U.S. Highway 97 to Ashwood is scenic. It travels through high desert canyons and over rolling ranchlands. The road itself, though, is much less appealing. Riddled with potholes and patched asphalt,...
ASHWOOD, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Blumenauer Bridge will open July 31

PBOT promises on-time opening with party and community event space, with Hardesty and Blumenauer on the guest list The Portland Bureau of Transportation's says the Congressman Earl Blumenauer Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge will open for traffic on July 31. PBOT says the bike and pedestrian-only bridge will provide "a car-free connection between two of the Rose City's fastest growing neighborhoods." PBOT will host a community gathering to celebrate the formal opening of the new crossing on July 31, 2022. The festivities will include a variety of community-led bike rides. "New plazas on the north and south sides of...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Linnea Goranson: PSU employee, dragon boat powerhouse

The 41-year-old Portland native, who has Down syndrome, enjoys her job but loves the time spent on the water.Three days a week, maybe more, Linnea Goranson leaves the administrators behind and goes to be with the athletes. Not many people at her longtime place of work, Portland State University, knew that Goranson practiced and competed in dragon boat racing. They do now, thanks to a "Staff Spotlight" article on the university's College of Education website talking about the joyful, 41-year-old Goranson, who has Down syndrome. In fact, Goranson helped found the Wasabi Special Dragons, one of the many teams in...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy