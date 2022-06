In case you haven't noticed, the AFC West is stacked. The biggest prize in the division's offseason spending spree was Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who is expected to fill the post-Peyton Manning hole the team has desperately been trying to take care of for the past half-decade. When you consider Denver had been rolling with Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Drew Lock, Wilson might be the biggest upgrade any team made at a key position this offseason.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO