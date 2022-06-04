ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, CA

Homeless Woman Charged With Murder, Robbery In April Homicide Case

UNION CITY (BCN) Police in Union City have arrested a 30-year-old homeless woman in connection with the fatal shooting of a Union City resident. Stephanie Ledon was detained Wednesday by the Alameda County Sheriff's Department and subsequently arrested...

crimevoice.com

Police Arrest Two Juveniles for Alleged Strong-Arm Robbery

Originally published as a City of Palo Alto press release:. “Palo Alto, CA – Police arrested two juveniles yesterday for strong-arm robbery after one of them punched the juvenile victim multiple times and then stole his cell phone. The victim sustained minor injuries. On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at...
PALO ALTO, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police identify homicide victim, announce arrest in case

Richmond police have identified the woman found deceased at a city intersection on Sunday as 59-year-old Shelia Green, and have also announced an arrest in the homicide case. Police received calls at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday about the body of a woman found at the corner of 24th Street and Esmond Avenue. Green, a Richmond resident, was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. Richmond police initially ruled her death as suspicious, noting at the time that Green had suffered from unknown injuries, police said.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Police investigate fatal shooting near Oakland Zoo

OAKLAND (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting just blocks from the Oakland Zoo. A ShotSpotter activation was received by the department’s communications division in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard. When they arrived, officers found an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, according to an email to KRON4. While […]
OAKLAND, CA
Suspect in April shooting death arrested, charged with murder

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN)– A woman suspected of fatally shooting her former boyfriend in Oakland’s Dimond District in April has been arrested and charged with murder. Tiffany York, 37, was taken into custody at San Francisco State University on May 25 and charged with murder for allegedly gunning down 41-year-old Akobi Winston, according to court documents. […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Home invasion criminals target San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Tuesday released car dash-cam video that shows a home invasion in progress. Police investigators said this type of surveillance video is key in building a case against these alleged criminals. However, one family is left shaken, and one neighborhood is now living...
SAN JOSE, CA
crimevoice.com

Two Arrested Following Report of Shots Fired

Originally published as an American Canyon Police Department media release:. “AMERICAN CANYON, Calif., May 20, 2022, 10 AM – On Thursday, May 19, 2022, at approximately 9:50 PM, the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD) was dispatched to a report of gunshots being fired in the area of Rio Delmar and Carolyn Drive. Witnesses saw a dark brown Nissan sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed. ACPD officers located the Nissan in the 300 block of Rio Del Mar and conducted a high-risk stop on the vehicle and its occupants.
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
crimevoice.com

Police: San Mateo man arrested on $2.5 million warrant, possible third strike

A San Mateo County man has reportedly been arrested on a $2.5 million warrant, which police say may also be his third strike under California law. Police had been searching for 42-year-old Arnell Clark, a known transient, ever since he allegedly violated his parole by disabling his ankle monitor and failing to check in with his parole officer, police said.
CBS San Francisco

San Jose man arrested in May slaying near Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- A 23-year-old San Jose man has been arrested in the May 17 fatal shooting near Rancho del Pueblo Golf Course. San Jose police said Carlos Espinoza was being held in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Carlos David Tovar.The incident began in the evening hours. Officers responded to the area of South King Road and Hermocilla Way to investigate a call of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Even though officers provided life-saving measures, Tovar died of his injuries.During the investigation, detectives developed evidence that Espinoza was a suspect in the case. On June 3, officers took Espinoza into custody.A motive of the shooting has not been released. It was San José's 11th homicide of the year.Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Van den Broeck #3829 or Detective Meeker #3272 of the San José Police Department's Homicide unit at 408-277-5283, or via email: 3829@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3272@sanjoseca.gov
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa County Sheriff Deputies Catch Carjacking Suspect

On Monday, June 6, 2022, at about 1:20 PM, Muir Station Deputy Sheriffs were conducting an investigation on a suspect with numerous outstanding arrest warrants on the 3000 block of Winterbrook Drive in Bay Point. As deputies approached the residence, the suspect fled into the garage of a nearby home....
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man found guilty of murdering disabled Pacheco resident

PACHECO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was found guilty on Wednesday of murdering a disabled Pacheco man in 2019. Taylor Aaron Goode, 44, was convicted by a Contra Costa County jury for the death of 29-year-old Erick Marshall Ousey, who was diagnosed with a severe intellectual disability. Investigators found that Goode and Ousey got into […]
PACHECO, CA
SFGate

2 Gang Members Convicted Of Racketeering, Violent Offenses Face Life In Prison

Two men from Salinas and Soledad have been convicted of engaging in multiple conspiracies involving gang membership and gang violence, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Vincent Gerald Garcia, 55, and Jorse Jasso, 29, were charged along with 13 other co-defendants in September of 2018. Both men faced three...
SOLEDAD, CA
KRON4 News

Man convicted of murdering his roommate in 2013

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– A jury in San Francisco has found defendant Vincent Jacobo guilty of second degree homicide for a 2013 murder, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday. Jacobo was convicted of murdering Maurice White, his roommate at the time. According to the DA, Jacobo texted White and asked him to meet […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two men killed in Oakland within in hour

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two homicides that occurred within an hour of each other. The first death was reported just after 11 p.m. on Monday in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard after being alerted to gunfire by ShotSpotter technology, police said. When they got there, a...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal shooting Saturday

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect in one of two separate fatal shootings over the weekend, according to authorities.Police said the shootings were the city's 13th and 14th homicides this year.Police said officers responded to a call of a person shot Saturday evening at approximately 7:31 p.m. on the 3800 block of Monterey Road. Arriving officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.A suspect, identified as 38-year-old San Jose resident Vu Thai, was located at the scene and was taken into custody by...
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco man found guilty of gunning down his roommate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A Superior Court jury convicted a San Francisco man of murder Tuesday in the fatal shooting of his roommate as he chased down a Mission District street in 2013.Vincent Jacobo texted Maurice White, asking him to meet in the Mission District. Upon meeting on Bartlett Street between 21st and 22nd streets, the two men got into an argument and White tried to run away.But as surveillance video played in court showed, Jacobo chased him down, shooting him five times, three times in the back, one in the arm. After White fell to the ground, Jacobo "administers the coup de grace" and shot him one final time in the neck, killing him."This was a senseless act that took the life of a much-loved young man," said District Attorney Chesa Boudin, "as I have promised, we are continuing to work to clear the backlog of homicide cases, and I am glad that we finally have accountability for the victim and his family with this verdict today." Jacobo is scheduled to be sentenced on September 2nd in department 26.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

