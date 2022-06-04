ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

High-speed train derailment in China kills 1, injures 8

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IQs7_0g0G8zjY00
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel help a passenger off a damaged train car after it derailed in Rongjiang County in southwestern China's Guizhou Province, Saturday, June 4, 2022. The driver of a high-speed train in southern China was killed and several people were injured when two cars derailed early Saturday after hitting a mudslide, state broadcaster CCTV reported. (Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — The driver of a high-speed train in southern China was killed and eight people were injured when two cars derailed early Saturday after hitting a mudslide, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The accident occurred midmorning as the train was entering a tunnel in the inland southern province of Guizhou. It had been traveling on a regular route to the coastal business center of Guangzhou.

Those injured were in stable condition and the other 136 people aboard the train were evacuated safely, CCTV said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Landslides have become common in the region from a combination of heavy precipitation and the development of infrastructure in mountainous areas.

China has the world’s most extensive high-speed rail network, with 40,000 kilometers (24,855 miles) of tracks nationwide and trains running at more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) per hour. Hundreds of millions of passengers are carried annually, although that figure has been severely reduced under pandemic-related travel restrictions.

The system’s safety record has been generally good, with the exception of a 2011 collision between two trains outside the southern city of Wenzhou that left at least 40 people dead and prompted a public uproar over an apparent effort to cover up the extent of the damage.

China’s aviation sector has also come under scrutiny lately following the still unexplained crash of a China Eastern Airlines passenger jet on March 21 in which all 132 people on board were killed.

And on May 12, a Tibet Airlines flight with 122 people on board was departing from the southwestern city of Chongqing when it veered off the runway and caught fire. No one was killed, but several passengers were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

10 killed, 3 missing in central China flooding

BEIJING (AP) — At least 10 people have been killed and three are missing in flooding in the central Chinese province of Hunan, while a landslide buried parts of a village in the southern Guangxi region, state media reported. Storms have pummeled Hunan since the beginning of the month,...
CHINA
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

China’s trade rebounds in May as anti-virus curbs ease

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade growth rebounded in May after anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers began to ease. Exports surged 16.9% over a year earlier to $308.3 billion, up from April’s 3.7% growth, a customs agency statement said Thursday. Imports rose gained 4.1% to $229.5 billion, accelerating from the previous month’s 0.7%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern China#Southern China#Tibet Airlines#Derailment#Traffic Accident#Ap#Cctv#Eastern Airlines
The Associated Press

Thailand makes marijuana legal, but smoking discouraged

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand made it legal to cultivate and possess marijuana as of Thursday, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. The stated intention of the country’s public health minister to distribute 1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Country
China
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

936K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy