Bernalillo County Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

Unsplash

Bernalillo County, New Mexico, is holding general elections for assessor, sheriff, county commissioners, county court judges, and probate court judges on November 8, 2022. A primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline for this election was March 8, 2022.

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 11 elections in Bernalillo County, New Mexico:

Damian Lara and Stephen Sais are running in the Democratic primary for Bernalillo County Assessor.

Barbara Baca and Erin Muffoletto are running in the Democratic primary for Bernalillo County Commission District 1.

Charlene Pyskoty and Eric Olivas are running in the Democratic primary for Bernalillo County Commission District 5.

Cristy Jo Carbon-Gaul is running in the Democratic primary for Bernalillo County Probate Court.

John D. Allen, Lawrence Koren, Sheridan Lund, Matthew McCoy, Rudy Mora, Patricio Ruiloba and Philip Snedeker are running in the Democratic primary for Bernalillo County Sheriff.

Kaelan Dreyer is running in the Libertarian primary for Bernalillo County Sheriff.

Joshua J. Sanchez (D) is running in the Nonpartisan primary for Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Division IV.

Nina Safier (D) is running in the Nonpartisan primary for Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Division XVII.

Michaela Chavez is running in the Republican primary for Bernalillo County Commission District 1.

Michael Eustice, Jr., Wayne Yevoli and Judy Young are running in the Republican primary for Bernalillo County Commission District 5.

David Bibb, Joshua Lawrence, Paul Pacheco and Dereck Scott are running in the Republican primary for Bernalillo County Sheriff.

You can check out this page for more details.