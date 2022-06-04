ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Bernalillo County Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

2022 Election Expert
 5 days ago

Bernalillo County, New Mexico, is holding general elections for assessor, sheriff, county commissioners, county court judges, and probate court judges on November 8, 2022. A primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline for this election was March 8, 2022.

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 11 elections in Bernalillo County, New Mexico:

  • Damian Lara and Stephen Sais are running in the Democratic primary for Bernalillo County Assessor.
  • Barbara Baca and Erin Muffoletto are running in the Democratic primary for Bernalillo County Commission District 1.
  • Charlene Pyskoty and Eric Olivas are running in the Democratic primary for Bernalillo County Commission District 5.
  • Cristy Jo Carbon-Gaul is running in the Democratic primary for Bernalillo County Probate Court.
  • John D. Allen, Lawrence Koren, Sheridan Lund, Matthew McCoy, Rudy Mora, Patricio Ruiloba and Philip Snedeker are running in the Democratic primary for Bernalillo County Sheriff.
  • Kaelan Dreyer is running in the Libertarian primary for Bernalillo County Sheriff.
  • Joshua J. Sanchez (D) is running in the Nonpartisan primary for Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Division IV.
  • Nina Safier (D) is running in the Nonpartisan primary for Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Division XVII.
  • Michaela Chavez is running in the Republican primary for Bernalillo County Commission District 1.
  • Michael Eustice, Jr., Wayne Yevoli and Judy Young are running in the Republican primary for Bernalillo County Commission District 5.
  • David Bibb, Joshua Lawrence, Paul Pacheco and Dereck Scott are running in the Republican primary for Bernalillo County Sheriff.

Rio Grande Sun

Sanchez Unseats Montoya in District 40 and Herrera, Romero Hold On

Three moderate challengers contested three comparatively progressive incumbent state representatives in the valley for the June 7 Democratic primary. One of them was successful. Joseph Sanchez defeated incumbent Roger Montoya to run to win back his state House seat in District 40. Sanchez won 57 percent of votes, according to...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Brian Colón loses in democratic attorney general race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democratic Attorney General candidate Brian Colón has lost the race to Raul Torrez according to unofficial numbers. Colón hosted his election watch party at his home in Albuquerque. He said he likes to spend election nights with his closest friends and family. Colón...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: New Mexico primaries, Deputy’s confusion, Hot with storms, Arroyo trespassers, Zoo upgrades

Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico News Podcast: The intraparty primary election fight Austin Trout is ready for his next challenge in the ring Low voter turnout so far for primary election in Bernalillo County Ordinance approved to protect tenants from income discrimination in ABQ Paramount accused of copyright infringement over ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Italy seizes […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
kunm.org

Congressional District 2 chooses Democrat to take on Rep. Herrell

In today's primary elections, Democrats will choose their candidate for Congress to run against Rep. Yvette Herrell in the newly redrawn Congressional District 2 in the southwest of the state. Darshan Patel is a doctor who grew up in Albuquerque, and now practices in rural Lea County. He is a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Ordinance approved to protect tenants from income discrimination in ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors approved an ordinance prohibiting landlords from discriminating on the basis of income. The legislation is meant to make sure lower-income families, who may be paying with housing vouchers or other assistance, are not denied a lease for that reason alone. Landlords expressed concerns about the proposal, arguing it puts a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ksfr.org

Aguilar Takes Command Of New Mexico National Guard

Brigadier General Miguel Aguilar officially took command of New Mexico’s National Guard on Saturday during a ceremony in Santa Fe. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham handed Aguilar the flag of command at the official ceremony on the grounds of the New Mexico National Guard Complex in Santa Fe in front his family, state dignitaries and guardsmen and women.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque pride held its 10th annual event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Ranchos pride held its 10th annual “Exist, Resist, Persist” event Sunday at Hartnett Park. Attendees say it’s important they make themselves visible to the community. There was plenty to do for attendees at the event, from drag bingo to a tamale eating contest then a car show and more. Albuquerque Pride […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Rio Arriba YouthBuild Program To Celebrate 60 Participants At June 18 Event

Students from the Rio Arriba YouthBuild Program participate in a Food Drive in Chamita sponsored by The Food Depot in Santa Fe. Students Jaime Quezada, Luis Quezada, Adrian Dominovich, Fred Archuleta, Roberto Quezada and Marisa Trujillo contributed community service hours and assisted in distribution of food. Courtesy photo. YouthBuild participants...
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police identify victim, launch homicide investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – June 4, around 5:11 a.m. Santa Fe Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Hopewell Street for a welfare check regarding a man down call in a parking lot. When officers arrived they found 19-year-old Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound. Officials say […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Head to the largest country festival in Bernalillo

It might be time to grab the cowboy boots and get ready for a good time. Farm House Ale is hosting an event that is considered a big event for attendees and vendors alike. The event will be featuring 40 retail vendors, 50 show trucks and cars, games, and music for everyone to enjoy. It will take place on June 11. Attendees will pay entry tickets, $12 for adults and $5 for kids. Adults can enjoy a variety of beer, wine, and cocktails. Hosted by New Mexico Motor Events individuals can still register their show cars. Show cars can load from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Loretto Park 237 S Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Disaster SNAP benefit applications start tomorrow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People applying for Disaster snap benefit applications can do so starting June 7 and ending June 13. Human services say the best way to apply is in person at one of the following locations: John Marshall Health and Human Services Center, Albuquerque New Mexico Highlands University Student Union Building, Las Vegas Juan […]
nhonews.com

Navajo fire crews tackle fires

The Navajo Interagency Hotshot crew completed their first week helping contain the 300,000 acre Calf Canyon Fire near Las Vegas, New Mexico. Navajo Scouts finish working on the Black Fire on the Gila National Forest in New Mexico.
NAVAJO, NM
