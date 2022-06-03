ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Douglas County legal - 24757

Record-Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on the 18th day of May 2022 Flying Eagle Ranch, LLC of Gardnerville, Nevada made application to the State Engineer of Nevada for permission to change the point of diversion and place of use of 0.0292 c.f.s., 15 a.f.a., a portion of...

KCRA.com

California 2022 Primary Election results: Nevada County races

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — June 7, 2022, is California's Primary Election, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in Nevada County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after polls close at 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
kunr.org

Washoe County commissioner candidates talk transportation and homelessness at This Is Reno forum

Gustavo Sagrero: Let’s chat about the open races and who was at the forum. Lucia Starbuck: There are three commission seats up for grabs. Let’s start with District 5. District 5 represents the largest geographic region, including Somersett, North Valleys and Cold Springs. There are three Republicans running against each other in the primary, including incumbent Jeanne Herman [and Richard “Mo” Molezzo], who did not attend the forum.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

The June 7, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Nevada State Contractor’s Board will host a presentation 10 a.m. to noon today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center about keeping seniors safe from construction scams. Main Street Gardnerville is donating a 24.5-inch wide watercolor painted by La Vonne LaTulip Vasick to...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD responds to claims of discrimination against kindergartners

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is responding to claims that three kindergartners were discriminated against at their graduation ceremony. A parent told KOLO 8 News Now that three special needs kindergartners at Donner Springs Elementary were forced to be in a separate room, were not pictured in the class slide show and were not given their diplomas.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation

Nevada earned the distinction Monday of having the second-highest gas prices in the U.S. at just over $5.49 per gallon — a record price nearly 63 cents above the national average. The price rose 12 cents since hitting a record $5.37 per gallon average on Saturday, propelling the Silver...
NEVADA STATE
Mesquite Local News

Cassinelli: Nevada’s Central Pacific Railroad

The completion of the Nevada portion of the Central Pacific Railroad was celebrated with the driving of the golden spike near Promontory Point, Utah in. May 1869. This followed an intense year of construction of the Central Pacific Railroad through the mountains and deserts of the Great Basin known as Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County residents advised to wear masks indoors with virus surging

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The coronavirus is again surging leading to more people wearing masks. South Lake Tahoe stores over the weekend had a much higher percentage of customers wearing masks than over the past several weeks, but even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises wearing masks indoors, don’t expect mask wearing mandates to return to El Dorado County unless the state issues an order.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Nevada Current

Reno mayor touts potential of blockchain, NFTs as city embarks on new pilot programs

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Reno is all set to experiment with blockchain and NFTs. The City of Reno on Thursday announced it will launch Biggest Little Blockchain, a blockchain-based platform that will create and store records related to Reno’s Register of Historic Places. It will be the first city-run and resident-based blockchain platform in the United States, according to […] The post Reno mayor touts potential of blockchain, NFTs as city embarks on new pilot programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

No lifeguard on duty

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 17-year-old Campbell Gibson heads down shore at the Sparks Marina to warn some young girls, the marina is not open yet for swimming. That won’t happen until Saturday June 11th. Even then the marina will only be open from Saturday to Wednesday every week. That’s...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Trails at Kings Canyon Trailhead restricted from dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dogs are now prohibited on the Waterfall Trail and the North Kings Loop at the Kings Canyon Trail System. This recent ban on dogs raised some questions in our area. This restriction is all to protect Carson City’s drinking water. Public Works had an independent study...
CARSON CITY, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Fire restrictions in effect

Wildfire season has already started in the Tahoe Sierra, with local fire districts putting fire restrictions in place through the rest of the summer. These restrictions prohibit most burning of fires and the use of charcoal and wood grills and fire pits, including on public beaches and in public parks. All burn permits are also suspended for the season.
ENVIRONMENT
Record-Courier

Two NDOT workers hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

Two Nevada Department of Transportation workers were hospitalized around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after they were hit by a pickup on Highway 395 northbound near Topsy Lane. The workers were conducting survey work for a future highway resurfacing project. Three state transportation vehicles were located within a marked roadside shoulder...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Nevada tribe faces water, environment, cultural challenges

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Cathy Williams-Tuni looks over the Lahontan Valley from Rattlesnake Hill. Small houses and fields of alfalfa sit on the valley floor, where long irrigation canals flow with water. Williams-Tuni, the chair of the Paiute-Shoshone Tribe of the Fallon Reservation and Colony, points in the direction...
ABC10

Echo Summit detours and repair work | Need to Know

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — There will be pavement repair work near Echo Summit next month, and those traveling on U.S. Highway 50 between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe will have to take detours. These detours are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, June 7 through Thursday,...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Convicted murderers of Nevada County veteran found guilty

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After four years, the killers of Nevada County veteran Stanley Norman, Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley were found to be guilty on May 12, 2022, according to the Nevada County District Attorney’s office.  According to court records, Bryant tortured Norman for several hours on April 15, 2018, killing Norman. On […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
The Nevada Independent

Video: Nevada veterans remember the fallen by carrying their ID tags across the state

Operation Battle Born: Ruck to Remember is a partnership between Truckee Meadows Veterans Club and the UNLV Rebel Vets that started at a Student Veterans of America conference with an ambitious idea: Bring veterans together by challenging them to walk across Nevada. The post Video: Nevada veterans remember the fallen by carrying their ID tags across the state appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
vegas24seven.com

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev. Reveals Culinary Lineup – Opening This Summer

Including Duke’s Steak House, Food Truck Hall, and LB Grill. Casino and Dining Venues Set to Open in Reno-Sparks, Nevada this Summer. The dining scene in Reno-Sparks, Nevada is about to get a whole lot tastier with the summer opening of Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino built in Northern Nevada from the ground up in more than 20 years. With a roster of restaurants that are sure to conquer all cravings, Legends Bay Casino will feature the Reno-Sparks debut of Duke’s Steak House – consistently voted Carson City’s best steak house, a unique assortment of street eats at the Food Truck Hall and a 24-hour dining destination LB Grill.
SPARKS, NV

