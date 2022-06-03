ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NV

Douglas County legal - 24795

Record-Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeresa Manning, Trustee of the Levinson- Eckrem Trust, will be conducting an estate...

www.recordcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Reno

Ongoing construction affecting local businesses in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Employees at Dunseath Key Co specialize in cracking open safes but navigating recent construction projects is one problem they just can't solve. "We've lost 70% of our walk-in trade," says Bonnie Sue Turkette, co-owner of Dunseath. Construction outside Turkette's Mill Street...
RENO, NV
kunr.org

Washoe County commissioner candidates talk transportation and homelessness at This Is Reno forum

Gustavo Sagrero: Let’s chat about the open races and who was at the forum. Lucia Starbuck: There are three commission seats up for grabs. Let’s start with District 5. District 5 represents the largest geographic region, including Somersett, North Valleys and Cold Springs. There are three Republicans running against each other in the primary, including incumbent Jeanne Herman [and Richard “Mo” Molezzo], who did not attend the forum.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

The June 7, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Nevada State Contractor’s Board will host a presentation 10 a.m. to noon today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center about keeping seniors safe from construction scams. Main Street Gardnerville is donating a 24.5-inch wide watercolor painted by La Vonne LaTulip Vasick to...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Gardnerville, NV
Government
Douglas County, NV
Government
State
Nevada State
City
Gardnerville, NV
Local
Nevada Government
County
Douglas County, NV
Nevada Appeal

Hearing set on Nevada Solar Access Program

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has scheduled a June 9 hearing on the 2019 Legislature’s bill expanding the Solar Access Program. The commission is charged with developing the access program and setting rates for participating in it. The program requires NV Energy to offer certain customers the opportunity to have their electric power derived from a mix of utility providers and community-based solar providers without requiring customers to install solar systems on their properties.
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

El Dorado County residents advised to wear masks indoors with virus surging

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The coronavirus is again surging leading to more people wearing masks. South Lake Tahoe stores over the weekend had a much higher percentage of customers wearing masks than over the past several weeks, but even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises wearing masks indoors, don’t expect mask wearing mandates to return to El Dorado County unless the state issues an order.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
pvtimes.com

Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation

Nevada earned the distinction Monday of having the second-highest gas prices in the U.S. at just over $5.49 per gallon — a record price nearly 63 cents above the national average. The price rose 12 cents since hitting a record $5.37 per gallon average on Saturday, propelling the Silver...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Three NDOT workers hit by car in Carson City, two hospitalized Tuesday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Three Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) workers were injured after being hit by a car in Carson City Tuesday afternoon. According to NDOT, the three were working on surveying hydraulic roadway features for future projects when they were hit. Two were reviewing work plans on the shoulder of the road while the other was inside NDOT's work vehicle.
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mesquite Local News

Cassinelli: Nevada’s Central Pacific Railroad

The completion of the Nevada portion of the Central Pacific Railroad was celebrated with the driving of the golden spike near Promontory Point, Utah in. May 1869. This followed an intense year of construction of the Central Pacific Railroad through the mountains and deserts of the Great Basin known as Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
vegas24seven.com

Legends Bay Casino in Sparks, Nev. Reveals Culinary Lineup – Opening This Summer

Including Duke’s Steak House, Food Truck Hall, and LB Grill. Casino and Dining Venues Set to Open in Reno-Sparks, Nevada this Summer. The dining scene in Reno-Sparks, Nevada is about to get a whole lot tastier with the summer opening of Legends Bay Casino, the first new casino built in Northern Nevada from the ground up in more than 20 years. With a roster of restaurants that are sure to conquer all cravings, Legends Bay Casino will feature the Reno-Sparks debut of Duke’s Steak House – consistently voted Carson City’s best steak house, a unique assortment of street eats at the Food Truck Hall and a 24-hour dining destination LB Grill.
SPARKS, NV
Nevada Current

Reno mayor touts potential of blockchain, NFTs as city embarks on new pilot programs

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Reno is all set to experiment with blockchain and NFTs. The City of Reno on Thursday announced it will launch Biggest Little Blockchain, a blockchain-based platform that will create and store records related to Reno’s Register of Historic Places. It will be the first city-run and resident-based blockchain platform in the United States, according to […] The post Reno mayor touts potential of blockchain, NFTs as city embarks on new pilot programs appeared first on Nevada Current.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Trails at Kings Canyon Trailhead restricted from dogs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dogs are now prohibited on the Waterfall Trail and the North Kings Loop at the Kings Canyon Trail System. This recent ban on dogs raised some questions in our area. This restriction is all to protect Carson City’s drinking water. Public Works had an independent study...
CARSON CITY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KOLO TV Reno

No lifeguard on duty

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 17-year-old Campbell Gibson heads down shore at the Sparks Marina to warn some young girls, the marina is not open yet for swimming. That won’t happen until Saturday June 11th. Even then the marina will only be open from Saturday to Wednesday every week. That’s...
SPARKS, NV
thetahoeweekly.com

Fire restrictions in effect

Wildfire season has already started in the Tahoe Sierra, with local fire districts putting fire restrictions in place through the rest of the summer. These restrictions prohibit most burning of fires and the use of charcoal and wood grills and fire pits, including on public beaches and in public parks. All burn permits are also suspended for the season.
ENVIRONMENT
KOLO TV Reno

Open for Business: Take your trash bins to the spa with new garbage can cleaning service in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A brand-new service is coming to Reno. The Bin Trash Spa is a trash and recycling bin cleaning service for residents in Reno and Sparks. Morning Break got a first look at how this service works! Chief Bin Officer, Casey Dake, stopped by the KOLO 8 studio with the company’s custom truck to demonstrate how it works. The truck can lift two bins simultaneously into the truck, and completely power-wash and sanitize the bins with super-hot, 190-degree water. The bins will be completely cleaned, sanitized and deodorized.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

WCSD responds to claims of discrimination against kindergartners

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is responding to claims that three kindergartners were discriminated against at their graduation ceremony. A parent told KOLO 8 News Now that three special needs kindergartners at Donner Springs Elementary were forced to be in a separate room, were not pictured in the class slide show and were not given their diplomas.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
ABC10

Echo Summit detours and repair work | Need to Know

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — There will be pavement repair work near Echo Summit next month, and those traveling on U.S. Highway 50 between Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe will have to take detours. These detours are scheduled from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, June 7 through Thursday,...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Two NDOT workers hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

Two Nevada Department of Transportation workers were hospitalized around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after they were hit by a pickup on Highway 395 northbound near Topsy Lane. The workers were conducting survey work for a future highway resurfacing project. Three state transportation vehicles were located within a marked roadside shoulder...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Past Pages for June 4 to 7, 2022

Walley’s Hot Springs: The hotel at the Springs is crowded with invalids and wonder seekers. The roads are good the whole way, and the table set well by Walley. Princely: Captain John Kelly was married to Miss Katie, daughter of A.F. Mackay. The captain, a mining man, presented his bride with a $50,000 U.S. Bond after the knot was tied. That’s a princely way of doing things, if one can.
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy