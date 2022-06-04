ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As drug cartels expand their reach across Latin America, Chile takes a hit

By Daniela Mohor W. for CNN
 5 days ago
On May 1, Francisca Sandoval, a young Chilean reporter, traveled to a commercial district of the capital, Santiago, to cover a union rally commemorating International Workers' Day. It would be her final...

Comments / 6

Fjb lets go brandon
4d ago

cartels enrichment to the extreme BECAUSE OF THIS DISCUSTING ADMINISTRATION ALOWING THE CARTEL do their disgusting deals THROUGH OUR OPEN BORDERS

Reply(1)
5
Stan williams
4d ago

It’s time to give the cartels globally capital punishment. We the people are tired of them poisoning or neighborhoods with your toxic drugs!!!

Reply
3
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet Ovidio Guzmán López, El Chapo’s Drug Lord Son Who Walks Free Today

Born in 1990, Ovidio Guzmán López was 18 when he joined his father's Sinaloa Cartel. Now, he helps produce and traffic thousands of pounds of narcotics every year. Since the late 1980s, the Sinaloa Cartel has been laundering money and trafficking drugs into the United States and bribing, torturing, or murdering anyone who crosses it. While its leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was captured in 2016, his son, Ovidio Guzmán López, remains at large — but not for lack of trying.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian woman who covered Russian ambassador in fake blood during WWII ceremony in Poland is forced to flee Warsaw after police warned her of 'serious' death threats

A Ukrainian woman who doused Russia's ambassador to Poland in red beetroot soup to protest the war in Ukraine has fled the Polish capital after being flooded with death threats. Journalist Iryna Zemliana said that within hours of covering ambassador Sergei Andreev in blood-like 'beetroot juice' during an anniversary to...
AFP

Colombian police kill fugitive drug kingpin

A fugitive member of Colombia's Gulf Clan drug cartel wanted by the United States has been killed by police in the South American country, the government said Thursday. The Gulf Clan, Colombia's biggest drug cartel, launched a revenge campaign this month, closing schools and bringing transport to a standstill in the country's north after its boss, Dairo Antonio Usaga, was extradited to the United States to face trafficking charges there.
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
travelnoire.com

Here's What Black Expats Wish They Knew Before Relocating To East Africa

There is something about relocating to East Africa that gets us excited and ready to book that one way ticket, immediately. With Black expats taking the cues and making homes around the world, East Africa is a favored destination. Rich traditions, bustling art scenes, magical safaris and diversity in languages and landscapes, this is a top Travel Noire region.
The Independent

How a model’s account of gang-rape is sparking a new #MeToo moment in Nepal

A young and popular model in Nepal was 16 years old when she was called to an after-party of a beauty pageant, given a soft drink spiked with sedatives, raped allegedly by the organiser of the event, and filmed naked. She woke up with blood on herself and on the sheets. The six months that followed were a nightmare. “I wanted to die,” the model says in a series of TikTok videos on 18 May, describing the months of trauma she endured in 2014 when the owner of an education consultancy allegedly spiked her lemonade, raped and injured her in...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
Vice

North Korea ‘Sending Out SOS’ as It Admits Unnamed Disease Has Spread to 350,000 People

North Korea’s recently revealed COVID-19 outbreak may have already infected hundreds of thousands of people over the past month, according to the country’s state media. An article, published Friday by the country’s international broadcasting service the Voice of Korea, revealed that an “obscure febrile disease has been explosively spread and expanded on a nationwide scale since late April, producing more than 350,000 persons in a fever in a short time.”
