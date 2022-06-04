ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Notches 13th save

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Jansen saved Friday's 3-1 victory over the Rockies, allowing an unearned run one hit...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Braves' Collin McHugh: Lands on injured list

McHugh was placed on the injured list Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. The reported positive test aligns with the fact that Atlanta declined to specify a reason for McHugh's absence or which particular injured list he landed on. The veteran reliever is reportedly vaccinated, which means he'll be eligible to return whenever the illness has run its course, though it's difficult to say exactly when that will happen. Jacob Webb was acquired from the Diamondbacks for cash considerations and will take McHugh's place on the roster for now.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Braves' Adam Duvall: Scratched, available off bench

Duvall was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the A's due to left triceps cramping, though he'll still be available off the bench. The triceps injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it will still cost Duvall at least one game. Guillermo Heredia will man left field in his place for Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Makes impact off bench

Blackmon went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants. Blackmon didn't start Tuesday, but he entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He made an instant impact, putting a Jose Alvarez pitch into McCovey Cove for a go-ahead homer, and the Rockies protected the lead from there. Blackmon has homered in each of his last two games, giving him nine for the season. The outfielder has added a .246/.310/.431 slash line with 29 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base in 49 contests. He should continue to draw most of the playing time in right field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Managing side issue

Manager Mike Matheny said Wednesday that Dozier is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game since he's dealing with "something in his side," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Dozier has been in a slump recently, but his recent absences from the lineup stem from a side issue that...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Remains in rotation

Cabrera is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Nationals in Miami. The matchup with the 21-35 Nationals at LoanDepot Park is a far more favorable draw for Cabrera than last week, when he was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville to start the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies at Coors Field. Though he issued four walks and hit two batters in the outing, Cabrera more than earned a second turn through the rotation after striking out nine and allowing only one hit over 6.1 scoreless frames. With both Jesus Luzardo (forearm) and Cody Poteet (elbow) on the 15-day injured list and facing unclear return timelines, Cabrera should be in good shape to hold down a back-end rotation spot beyond Tuesday's outing.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers again Wednesday

Harper went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-0 victory over the Brewers. Harper went deep for a three-run shot off Luke Barker with two outs in the ninth inning, driving in Bryson Stott and Kyle Schwarber. The homer was his 14th of the year and his fourth in the last five games. Since the beginning of May, Harper has batted .345 with 11 home runs, 30 RBI, 23 runs and three stolen bases over 113 at-bats in 29 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Mitch Keller: Delivers quality start

Keller didn't factor in the decision during Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Detroit after giving up one run on four hits over six innings. He had seven strikeouts and two walks. It was arguably the right-hander's best start of the campaign, as it's only the second time through 11 outings he's been able to complete six frames. Keller has pitched better of late with a 2.64 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB across his past four starts, but he still has a 5.26 ERA for the season. He tentatively lines up to face the Cardinals early next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Retreats to bench

Daza isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants. Daza drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-17 with a run, an RBI, a walk and six strikeouts. Connor Joe will take over in left field while Elehuris Montero serves as the designated hitter Wednesday.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Exits after apparent injury

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against the Reds after making a diving catch in the bottom of the third inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Peralta looked to slip and then stayed down after making a diving play in left field, and he appeared to be holding his midsection as he walked slowly off the field. The nature of his injury is unclear at this time.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Launches grand slam

Perdomo went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, an additional RBI and an additional run during Tuesday's 14-8 loss at Cincinnati. Perdomo entered the contest with only five RBI in 48 games this season, but he doubled that total between the eighth and ninth innings Tuesday with a grand slam and an RBI single, respectively. It was also the first home run of his major-league career. The 22-year-old continues to operate as Arizona's primary shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness/shoulder) on the injured list.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Resumes hitting in cage

Haniger (ankle) has resumed hitting in the batting cage, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haniger resumed light baseball activities recently, and it's encouraging to see him hitting in the cage. However, the 31-year-old hasn't yet been cleared to resume running. Haniger will need to ramp up his workload before he's in the mix to rejoin the Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Darin Ruf: Back from bereavement list

Ruf (personal) was activated from the bereavement list Tuesday. Ruf was away from the team for the past week following the death of his father, but he's now back with the club. The 35-year-old won't immediately rejoin the starting lineup, with Wilmer Flores and Tommy La Stella starting at first base and designated hitter, respectively.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Jose Barrero: Reinstated, sent down Monday

Barrero (hand) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Barrero's rehab assignment was scheduled to end Wednesday, and he'll remain in Louisville now that he's back to full health. The 24-year-old appeared in 14 games during his rehab assignment and slashed .204/.316/.449 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. He'll be a candidate to provide utility depth for the major-league club at some point later in the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Joel Payamps: Gets drilled by liner

Payamps left Monday's game against the Blue Jays after being struck by a line drive back up the middle, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Payamps was able to record the out after being struck, but he was then forced to exit the contest after being looked at briefly by the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Scan pushed to next week

Tatis (wrist) is expected to undergo a CT scan on his wrist next week rather than this week as previously reported, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The 23-year-old didn't suffer any kind of setback, but the Padres just want to provide some additional time for him to heal before sending him for the imaging. If the CT scan produces encouraging results, Tatis could then be cleared to resume swinging a bat. To this point the shortstop has been limited to running and fielding grounders.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Remains out of lineup

Zunino isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Zunino went 1-for-6 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two strikeouts over his last two games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Francisco Mejia will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Steps out of lineup

McMahon is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game at San Francisco, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. The 27-year-old went 2-for-5 versus Atlanta on Sunday but still has a .578 OPS over his past 10 games, and he'll take a seat Tuesday for only the third time all season. It's possible McMahon receives more regular off days going forward following the promotion of prospect Elehuris Montero, who is starting at third base against the Giants.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Aaron Fletcher: Rejoins parent club

The Pirates recalled Fletcher from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Fletcher rejoins the Pirates for the first time since early May, when he was up with the big club for just one day while serving as the 27th man for the Bucs' doubleheader with the Tigers. Since returning to the minors, Fletcher has produced an 0.82 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB in 11 innings out of the Indianapolis bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Moves to paternity list

Rengifo was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Rengifo has been operating as the Angels' primary second baseman over the past few weeks, but he'll step away from the team for a few days in order to spend some time with his family. Jack Mayfield was called up to provide infield depth and will start at the keystone Wednesday against Boston.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Sitting amid slump

Dozier is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports. Dozier will take a seat after going 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts over his last five games. Though Carlos Santana is getting the nod at first base Tuesday in favor of Dozier, he's expected to serve as more of a part-time starter moving forward while the 17-36 Royals prioritize the development of younger players.
KANSAS CITY, MO

