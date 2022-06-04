Alameda County Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

Unsplash

Alameda County, California, is holding general elections for assessor, auditor/controller, district attorney, sheriff/coroner, treasurer/tax collector, superintendent of schools, board of supervisors, county board of education, Union Sanitary District, flood control board, AC Transit District board of directors, water district board, BART board, park district board, municipal utility district, healthcare district board, and superior court judges on November 8, 2022. A primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline for this election was March 11, 2022.

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 10 elections in Alameda County, California:

Phong La (Nonpartisan) is running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Assessor.

Melissa Wilk (Nonpartisan) is running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Auditor-Controller.

Cheryl Cook-Kallio (Nonpartisan), Diemha Dao (Nonpartisan) and Eric Dillie (Nonpartisan) are running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Board of Education Trustee Area 7.

Richard Valle (Nonpartisan) is running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Board of Supervisors District 2.

Surlene Grant (Nonpartisan), David Kakishiba (Nonpartisan), Rebecca Kaplan and Lena Tam (Nonpartisan) are running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Board of Supervisors District 3.

Pamela Price (Nonpartisan), Seth Steward (Nonpartisan), Terry Wiley (Nonpartisan) and Jimmie Wilson (Nonpartisan) are running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County District Attorney.

Dennis Gambs (Nonpartisan), Sarah Palmer (Nonpartisan), Olivia Sanwong (Nonpartisan), Dawn Benson (Nonpartisan) and Todd Shinohara (Nonpartisan) are running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Flood Control Board of Directors Zone 7 (4 seats).

Gregory Ahern (Nonpartisan), Yesenia Sanchez (Nonpartisan) and Joann Walker (Nonpartisan) are running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Sheriff-Coroner.

Karen Monroe (Nonpartisan) and Alysse Castro (Nonpartisan) are running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Superintendent of Schools.

Henry Levy (Nonpartisan) is running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Treasurer-Tax Collector.

