ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Alameda County Election Notice on Jun 07, Tuesday

2022 Election Expert
2022 Election Expert
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYzmc_0g0G5Ikw00
Unsplash

Alameda County, California, is holding general elections for assessor, auditor/controller, district attorney, sheriff/coroner, treasurer/tax collector, superintendent of schools, board of supervisors, county board of education, Union Sanitary District, flood control board, AC Transit District board of directors, water district board, BART board, park district board, municipal utility district, healthcare district board, and superior court judges on November 8, 2022. A primary is scheduled for June 7, 2022. The filing deadline for this election was March 11, 2022.

On Tuesday, Jun 07, there will be 10 elections in Alameda County, California:

  • Phong La (Nonpartisan) is running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Assessor.
  • Melissa Wilk (Nonpartisan) is running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Auditor-Controller.
  • Cheryl Cook-Kallio (Nonpartisan), Diemha Dao (Nonpartisan) and Eric Dillie (Nonpartisan) are running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Board of Education Trustee Area 7.
  • Richard Valle (Nonpartisan) is running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Board of Supervisors District 2.
  • Surlene Grant (Nonpartisan), David Kakishiba (Nonpartisan), Rebecca Kaplan and Lena Tam (Nonpartisan) are running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Board of Supervisors District 3.
  • Pamela Price (Nonpartisan), Seth Steward (Nonpartisan), Terry Wiley (Nonpartisan) and Jimmie Wilson (Nonpartisan) are running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County District Attorney.
  • Dennis Gambs (Nonpartisan), Sarah Palmer (Nonpartisan), Olivia Sanwong (Nonpartisan), Dawn Benson (Nonpartisan) and Todd Shinohara (Nonpartisan) are running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Flood Control Board of Directors Zone 7 (4 seats).
  • Gregory Ahern (Nonpartisan), Yesenia Sanchez (Nonpartisan) and Joann Walker (Nonpartisan) are running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Sheriff-Coroner.
  • Karen Monroe (Nonpartisan) and Alysse Castro (Nonpartisan) are running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Superintendent of Schools.
  • Henry Levy (Nonpartisan) is running in the Nonpartisan primary for Alameda County Treasurer-Tax Collector.

You can check out this page for more details.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
County
Alameda County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
Alameda County, CA
Elections
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Kaplan
Person
Richard Valle
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
2022 Election Expert

2022 Election Expert

90
Followers
97
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about the 2022 election

Comments / 0

Community Policy