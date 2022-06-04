ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis' 3-run HR helps Texas State beat UCSB 7-3 at Stanford

Daylan Pena went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Peyton Lewis hit a three-run home run to help No. 2 seed Texas State beat third-seeded UC Santa Barbara 7-3 on Friday night at the Stanford Regional.

Texas State (45-12) plays Stanford, the No. 2 seed overall, in the semifinals following UCSB's loser-out game against No. 4 seed Binghamton on Saturday.

Zeke Wood (7-1) allowed three runs on five hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over six innings for the Bobcats. Triston Dixon gave up a walk and a hit in 1/3 innings before Austin Davis threw 2 1/3 no-hit innings to earn his first save of the season.

Nick Vogt had an RBI double in the first and Broc Mortensen hit a lead-off homer in the second to give Santa Barbara (43-13) a 2-0 lead. Pena drove in a run with a double in the bottom of the fourth before Lewis' home run gave Texas State the lead for good at 4-2.

Vogt finished 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for the Gauchos.

Ben McClain hit a two-run home run for Texas State.

