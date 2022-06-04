Sr. Ozzy’s Tacos Y Mariscos to Open Third Location in North Phoenix

Sr. Ozzy’s Tacos Y Mariscos is expanding with a third location! Look out for it at 19401 N. Cave Creek Road in north Phoenix this fall . The restaurant is due to take over a 3,570 square-foot former restaurant space and recently applied for its liquor license with the state.

Owner Jissel Morales tells What Now Phoenix that the license should take a few months to obtain, but she hopes that they will be closer to opening by the end of August. As new franchisees to the Sr. Ozzy’s family, Morales and her family are looking forward to opening their first restaurant.

“The food was what really drew us to Sr. Ozzy’s. But aside from that, we really admire the professionalism and strong work ethics of the original owners,” Morales says. Sr. Ozzy’s originated in 2016, when founder Osiel Perez decided he wanted to start his own company.

Perez started with a food truck that became so popular, he opened his first storefront in south Phoenix. The family-owned chain is committed to serving exquisite food that satisfies customer’s cravings for classic Mexican fare, fresh seafood, and signature Mexican sushi.

Expect an extensive menu serving seafood appetizers such as Mixta and Molcajete, plus the Guamuchilito and BaconNador Rolls. There is also a large selection of classic burritos, tacos, and traditional plates. In addition to a great selection of beers, Sr. Ozzy’s will also have a brand new cocktail menu that explores and incorporates genuine Mexican mixology.

For more information, visit srozzys.com .

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with correct square footage about the space and its beverage offerings.

