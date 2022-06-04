Anomaly SF May Be Popping Up Permanently in Lower Pacific Heights

Anomaly , a fine-dining pop-up that has been wowing San Francisco foodies for years, is soon to move into a permanent location. Late last month, the pop-up noted that after their ninth residency at Mansion on Sutter will be their last. “Within months construction will be complete on our permanent space,” they wrote on Instagram .

Though there is no official mention of where their restaurant will be located, a beer and wine license found in public records suggests that Anomaly’s future home will be at 2600 Sutter St. in Lower Pacific Heights . Chef Mike Lanham could not be reached for comment.

Anomaly has been around since 2018. Before their current tenure at the five-star Mansion on Sutter boutique hotel, they’ve popped up in places such as Serpentine and Stable Cafe. Guests usually raved about the fine-dining fare served at an accessible price point, plus Lanham and his team’s impeccable attention to detail and service.

From Ora King Salmon, Sunchoke, and Dill to Prosciutto Panna Cotta, Snap Peas, Garlic Rice, and Mint Granita, Anomaly’s ever-changing menu is as much a sight for the eyes as it is your palate. We’re sure that the permanent restaurant will give way to even more inspired tasting menus, with the perfect wine and sake pairings to boot.

For more information, visit anomalysf.com .

Photo: Facebook / Anomaly SF

Photo: Facebook / Anomaly SF

