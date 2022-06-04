ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Anomaly SF May Be Popping Up Permanently in Lower Pacific Heights

By Nadine Blanco
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 5 days ago

Anomaly , a fine-dining pop-up that has been wowing San Francisco foodies for years, is soon to move into a permanent location. Late last month, the pop-up noted that after their ninth residency at Mansion on Sutter will be their last. “Within months construction will be complete on our permanent space,” they wrote on Instagram .

Though there is no official mention of where their restaurant will be located, a beer and wine license found in public records suggests that Anomaly’s future home will be at 2600 Sutter St. in Lower Pacific Heights . Chef Mike Lanham could not be reached for comment.

Anomaly has been around since 2018. Before their current tenure at the five-star Mansion on Sutter boutique hotel, they’ve popped up in places such as Serpentine and Stable Cafe. Guests usually raved about the fine-dining fare served at an accessible price point, plus Lanham and his team’s impeccable attention to detail and service.

From Ora King Salmon, Sunchoke, and Dill to Prosciutto Panna Cotta, Snap Peas, Garlic Rice, and Mint Granita, Anomaly’s ever-changing menu is as much a sight for the eyes as it is your palate. We’re sure that the permanent restaurant will give way to even more inspired tasting menus, with the perfect wine and sake pairings to boot.

For more information, visit anomalysf.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gurCK_0g0G3dAV00
Photo: Facebook / Anomaly SF
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5nAM_0g0G3dAV00
Photo: Facebook / Anomaly SF


Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
oaklandside.org

Oakland’s Black Bar Crawl brings costumed teams to Black-owned businesses

When: Saturday, June 11, from 3-9 p.m. Where: Crybaby (1928 Telegraph Ave.), Zanzi (19 Grand Ave.) and Torch Oakland (1630 San Pablo Ave.) Jason Kelley and Sabrina Harvey, the co-founders of the Washington D.C. organization The Wave, are bringing their most popular event to Oakland. Called the Black Bar Crawl, it’s an affair intended to support Black-owned businesses, while bringing folks together and giving them a good time.
OAKLAND, CA
The Bold Italic

‘Botox Brunches’ Are a Growing Bay Area Trend. I Went to One

There were mimosas. There were mini muffins. There were coolers of Botox vials waiting to be administered. But the strangest part of the experience? It was surprisingly familiar. Even though needles were going into faces, it didn’t feel any different from other types of public beauty maintenance. The guests...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anomaly#Wine#King Salmon#Food Drink#Serpentine#Stable Cafe#Sunchoke
sftravel.com

Where to Eat in Fisherman's Wharf

Once a bustling waterfront where fishermen would unload heaps of Dungeness crab, Fisherman's Wharf is now an attraction on every visitor's itinerary. Home to world-famous Irish coffees, just-out-of-the-oven sourdough bread, and the cutest San Francisco residents—the sea lions—it's no wonder it's such a crowd-pleaser. It is also home to a number of delicious restaurants. Although the Wharf caters to tourists, you can rub elbows with San Francisco locals at these spots. When you visit Fisherman's Wharf, bring your appetite.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

This Bonkers $31 Million Estate Lets You Live the Island Life—Right Outside San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to go far from mainland California to enjoy magnificent island living. Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed a stunning 11,200-square-foot estate on the Bay Area’s Belvedere Island, and the property could be said to rival some of the top homes around the world. The estate, priced at $31 million, is a true California dream home. The space comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths set on over 1.15 acres of land. Thanks to the open floor plan, high ceilings and huge windows,...
TheDailyBeast

Berkeley Bakery’s Trademark of ‘Mochi Muffin’ Sparks Meltdown

A popular bakery in Berkeley, California, has come under fire after a San Francisco Chronicle article revealed that owners had trademarked the phrase “mochi muffin.” Third Culture Bakery got the trademark for what the Chronicle called a “common term” in 2018 and has since sent cease-and-desist letters to other businesses demanding that they stop using the phrase. The controversy has sparked fervent debate among the Asian American community; many are angry about the bakery sending cease-and-desist letters to other Asian-owned businesses, with some calling for boycotts on social media. Due to the abundance of negative Yelp reviews it is receiving, two of Third Culture’s pages have been temporarily frozen, and employees are fielding angry calls and messages. Another bakery, CA Bakehouse, received a cease-and-desist letter and was forced to market their item as a “mochi cake.”
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
7x7.com

13 Father’s Day Gifts Made in the Bay Area

Barbecue aficionados and first-timers alike will learn a thing or two from pitmaster Matt Horn. The famed Oakland chef's new book, Horn Barbecue: Recipes and Techniques from a Master of the Art of BBQ, is out just in time to make those perfectly smoked spareribs plus all the sides—slaw, mac and cheese, jambalaya, and more—at your next backyard cookout. // $30, quartoknows.com.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Social Media Fallout Continues Over This Bay Area Bakery’s Controversial Trademark

On Sunday, June 5, the owners of Berkeley’s Third Culture Bakery, Sam Butarbutar and Wentner Shyu, took to their company’s Instagram to air out some feelings about recent reporting by local media. In the post, the husband-and-husband founders share “specifics that were not included in the article,” appearing to refer to a story that ran in the San Francisco Chronicle on June 1 about cease and desist letters sent on behalf of the company to numerous bakeries around the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Things To Do In Beautiful Half Moon Bay, California

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Visions of moonlight glistening on the bay and candlelight dinners with the sound of the waves lapping onto the shore while eating delicious seafood meals are all part of the experience of visiting Half Moon Bay.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
sftravel.com

These Restaurants are the Reason San Francisco is so Delicious Right Now

If you've asked anyone who's been to San Francisco, local or visitor, they'll tell you that the culinary scene by the bay has always been the most forward-thinking, creative and delicious in the country. However, with the evergrowing access to sustainable, local food everywhere, the culinary glow of San Francisco has faded over the last few years. Until now. San Francisco has six restaurants in Bon Appetit's top 50, so it's no wonder that the city was recently been named the best food city in the country right now by Bon Appetit. That's more than any other city.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalcirculate.com

Ernie’s Tin Bar in the North Bay will kick you out if you’re on the phone

Some 20 minutes after opening on the Friday afternoon ahead of a holiday weekend, Ernie’s Tin Bar at the tip of the Bay Area is starting to lose its open bar stools. The seats are filling up with clients that vary in appearance. Some look like the wine-and-cheese crowd in fancy hats, while others lean more towards salt-of-the-earth types who refer to the bartenders by their first name and toss liar’s dice in the back garage.
RESTAURANTS
travelingmom.com

The Best Santa Rosa Restaurants for Families and Couples

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Santa Rosa California in Sonoma County might be best known as a wine destination, but it’s also a great spot for foodies. Some of the best spots are at wineries — no surprise there — but these great Santa Rosa restaurants include some cozy family-owned spots and one place helmed by a famous chef. Here are our recommendations.
SANTA ROSA, CA
What Now San Francisco

What Now San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
76
Followers
64
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

San Francisco's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy