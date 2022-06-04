EC's successful hospital had inauspicious start

Back in 1914 a group of Pasquotank residents bought $45,000 worth of bonds to establish the first hospital in Elizabeth City.

When the Albemarle Hospital opened in January 1915 its completion was billed as the “most modern scientific construction with labs” for a hospital in the Carolinas at the time.

The same will be said again in late 2024 or early 2025 when Sentara Healthcare opens its new hospital in the city.

The hospital, which will be known as Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus, will replace the current Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in what Sentara officials are saying will be a $200 million state-of-the-art facility that will meet the region’s healthcare needs for years to come.

SAMC Vice-President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Bowling outlined the history of the hospital in the city at the Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program on Wednesday.

Bowling said the first mention of the need for a hospital came when the local newspaper, the Daily Economist, reported in 1906 that “Elizabeth City needs a hospital.” Bowling said that six years later The Weekly Advance — the newspaper started by Herbert Peele and forerunner of The Daily Advance — reported that the Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce was looking to establish a hospital in the city.

Bowling showed a ledger dated in 1913 that listed the people who purchased the $45,000 worth of bonds needed to get the hospital off the ground. Bowling said he found the ledger at SAMC while searching for a Santa Claus suit in a closet several years ago.

“This is what originally sparked my interest (in the hospital’s history),” Bowling said. “I found these ledgers and I wondered what they were all about. When I touch something of historical significance, I feel connected.”

Before the hospital opened in 1915 it held an open house for local residents. Over, 3,000 attended over a five-day period.

“They actually served refreshments,” Bowling said.

Dr. John Saliba was the moving force behind establishing the hospital and managed the facility when it first opened.

One early struggle was how to provide healthcare for the city’s indigent patients. Bowling said local ministers gave $700 to help the hospital care for the poor. The hospital also received another $700 allocated by local elected officials from money received from the state.

Bowling said Saliba appeared before Pasquotank commissioners in 1915 asking for money for a Black patient who had undergone a medical procedure.

“There were debates, probably based on race, whether the county should be paying for care for certain groups of patients,” Bowling said.

By 1917, Bowling said the hospital was failing after “some accounts” revealed it made money” in the first year of operation but began losing money after then.

“They only had a few hundred bucks in the account and they had to sell it at the courthouse steps,” Bowling said, referring to the hospital. “Our good friend Saliba bought it for $5,100 on the courthouse steps. Remember, it took $45,000 to construct this hospital. (Saliba) got a heck of a bargain there.”

During World War I the federal government needed hospitals where wounded soldiers could recover. Saliba then entered into a contract with the federal government to house about 60 recovering soldiers. Saliba was making about $2,000 a week caring for the soldiers, Bowling said.

“(Saliba) got paid $4 a day for each one of them,” Bowling said. “They appeared to be walking wounded because they were said to frequent downtown businesses.”

After the soldiers left, the hospital sat destitute for several years before reopening in 1921 under a community corporation called the Pasquotank Municipal Hospital Association. The group raised $15,000 from the sale of bonds to finance the hospital’s reopening with Saliba leasing the facility.

But two years later the hospital was again struggling financially. Bowling said the hospital was $18,000 in debt and losing $400 a month.

Saliba again took over the hospital in 1924 after paying its back taxes and agreeing not to assume any debt over $500. He leased it to the Sisters of Humility and Mercy from California.

But that agreement only lasted until 1926 when Saliba again took over the hospital because of unpaid rent by the Catholic group. The hospital again closed in 1929.

“We have Dr. Saliba saying he had lost all that he could afford,” Bowling said. “This is the first time we see in the news the hospital being called the ‘Albemarle Hospital.’”

But several years later, J.P. Knapp — the magazine publisher and philanthropist who once owned Mackay Island in Currituck County — and the Duke Endowment founded by James Buchanan Duke “came to the rescue,” according to Bowling. Knapp put up $10,000, Duke added $35,000 while the city and county governments were asked to raise the remaining money needed.

“A referendum was put on the ballot to raise $17,500 and it did pass,” Bowling said.

The hospital was then renovated and it reopened in October of 1931. Bowling said someone described the hospital at the time as “one of the best equipped and most attractive small hospitals in the Carolinas.”

“The city and the county would now run the hospital,” Bowling said. “By 1935, it is reported the hospital is doing well. It is self-sustaining and maintaining a solid cash reserve since becoming a community hospital.”

Because of Jim Crow laws and practices, Black patients were segregated from white patients. That apparently factored into trustees’ expansion plans.

“The trustees were considering adding an additional wing for African-American patients to make room for the white patients because of the demand on the hospital,” Bowling said.

The hospital received a federal grant at the end of World War II for an expansion. During the 1950s the hospital established a nurses home for single nurses to live.

The hospital moved from its downtown location to North Road Street in 1961 after voters approved a referendum that raised almost $1 million for construction of a new facility. The hospital’s board also received state and federal funding for the new facility.

The current hospital underwent a $6.4 million expansion in 1978 thanks to a $3.9 million local bond referendum passed by voters and a $1 million federal grant.

Another $1 million expansion took place in 2008 thanks to a donation from the estate of Dr. Zack Owens and his wife, Martha. Dr. Owens died in 1996 at the age of 91.

Bowling said Vidant Healthcare was “brought in” to manage operations but by 2013 the hospital was $62.7 million in debt. During that time the hospital laid off more than 40 employees.

“The challenges were attributed to loss of market share and a 20.4% reduction in specialty care in the region,” Bowling said.

The county had talks with several hospital systems, including Sentara, Vidant and Duke LifePoint, to enter into a long-term lease to operate the hospital.

In March 2014, Bowling said Sentara entered into a 100-year lease with the county for $1.5 million a year to operate the hospital. Sentara then renamed the facility Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

“Sentara rapidly improved the financial operations of the hospital and has made it financially successful,” Bowling said.

In late 2020, Bowling said Pasquotank and Sentara announced that a lease-settlement plan had been agreed upon that would allow Sentara’s new hospital to be built at the corner of Thunder Road and Halstead Boulevard Extended. Sentara purchased the 135-acre site in 2017.

“Sentara Albemarle Medical Center remains financially strong and provides high-quality medical care for the local community,” Bowling said.